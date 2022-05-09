ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair Beat Each Other Into Sublime Smithereens

By Phil Schneider
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs much as the Seth Rollins–Cody Rhodes match—and the main event—lit up the message boards at last night’s Backlash show, my heart is with the brutal showdown for the SmackDown women’s championship. The “I Quit” match has a long and impressive history in pro wrestling. The first famous “I Quit” match...

www.theringer.com

The Spun

Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Time For A New Career: WWE Star Loses Her Job This Week On Monday Night Raw

Put it on the resume. There are a lot of ways to present a wrestler in WWE as there are several roles they can fill. What matters is finding the right fit for every wrestler and that can be rather difficult to do. Some wrestlers have strengths in certain areas and now one wrestler is going to be moved to another spot, where she happens to be rather skilled as well.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Offers Explanation For Recently Released Star

So that’s where he went. One of the more surprising stories of the last few weeks has been WWE’s latest batch of releases. While WWE releasing names might not be a surprise, some of the names who were let go night have been. There were a few names who left the company despite being in the middle of a story. Now we have a storyline explanation of where they went.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Says Charlotte Flair Is Out Of Action Indefinitely

WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely. As noted, Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, and it was then revealed that she was taking some time away from WWE. WWE announced after the show that Flair suffered a radius fracture of the wrist, and would be out of action due to the injury.
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

What's Going On With RK-Bro? WWE Rumors Are Swirling About Randy Orton And Riddle

The WWE has gotten a lot of mileage out of the tag-team RK-Bro, and that’s thanks in large part to the wonderful chemistry of Randy Orton and Riddle. The two appear destined for a shot at taking control of both tag-team titles, though that might never happen based on new rumors swirling about. Unfortunately, certain claims have surfaced pointing to the wrestling organization allegedly working towards breaking up RK-Bro and inciting a feud between the two.
WWE
Wrestling World

How did the backstage react to Roman Reigns' announcement?

This morning we reported that on the night between Saturday and Sunday the WWE held a Live Event in Trenton, New Jersey and that on that occasion the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns made it clear with some statements, that he could retire from the ring or become a part-timer. Obviously...
WWE
Fightful

Steel Cage Match, Ezekiel's DNA Test Results Reveal Booked For 5/16 WWE Raw

A Steel Cage Match will put an end to a rivalry while Kevin Owens looks to put an end to the madness of Ezekiel on next week's episode of Monday Night Raw. Bobby Lashley and Omos are currently at one victory a piece in their rivalry. Bobby Lashley beat Omos at WrestleMania 38 and Omos, with MVP’s help, defeated Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash. Now, on Monday, May 16, 2022, they will meet inside a steel cage to settle the rivalry.
BOSTON, MA
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Written Off TV Indefinitely

Over the weekend fans got the chance to see Ronda Rousey challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash, and it was Rousey who walked out with the gold after she wrapped Flair’s arm in a chair and forced her to say “I quit.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch made a wonderful gesture

Anyone who has become accustomed to the character she has played in recent years will probably have forgotten the sensitivity that Becky Lynch has always guaranteed in everyday life. The great Irish fighter has in fact exploded thanks to her gimmick, all determination and few scruples. But behind The Man...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Gauging Interest in WWE Evil Season Two, Lists Possible Subjects

WWE is looking to do a second season of their WWE Evil series, with a new survey gauging interest in some possible subjects to cover. PWInsider reports that the company sent out a survey on Tuesday looking for feedback on the first season and asking about interest in seven potential names for seson two episodes.
WWE
FOX Sports

WWE Raw: Alexa Bliss makes unexpected return to Raw

After months away from the ring, Alexa Bliss returned on Raw this week looking like her old self again. Welcome back to my weekly Raw roundup, this time covering the May 9 edition of the show which featured Alexa Bliss in a match, a big tease from Judgement Day, and Cody Rhodes challenging for the United States title.
WWE

