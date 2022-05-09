ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cryptocurrency Price Drop: Bitcoin Drops to Its Lowest Value Since July 2021

By Elain Brown
itechpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin continues to slide in value. Following what appears to be the greatest cryptocurrency boom in 2021, the largest cryptocurrency is now beginning to fall in market price five months later in 2022. The price of Bitcoin has continued to fall following a broader stock sell-off in the United...

www.itechpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
itechpost.com

Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder MicroStrategy Becomes Another Casualty in Bitcoin Crash

MicroStrategy, the world's largest corporate bitcoin holder, suffered a pretty big loss on Monday when the price of bitcoin fell below its average purchase price of $30,700. MicroStrategy went under when the red candle on the BTC/USD chart caused the price to drop below $30,700, which is the average price it paid for all of its more than 129,000 bitcoins. TradingView data shows that Bitcoin fell to its lowest at $30,331 on Monday.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
itechpost.com

Is Bitcoin Still a Good Investment Option?

The benefits attached to popular coins like the BTC outweigh the benefits; it offers too many advantages. Thanks to the overwhelming performance of the currency, it has become the best investment. It has attracted both traditional individuals and institutional investors, calling it the best Bitcoin venture for one and all. You can avail of several benefits, which include liquidity. BTC is among the greatest liquid investment assets worldwide, as seen in the trading platform, online brokerages, and exchanges. You can trade with Bitcoin for many more things like cash or assets and even for the gold that comes with a meager fee. It has come with high liquidity linked with BTC, which further helps gain the best of the investment vessel. It also offers many more opportunities, which crypto traders enjoy with the new coin. The coin scores better when compared with others. You can further explore this subject by visiting altcoinsidekick.com/.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Drop#Digital Assets#Cryptocurrency#Cnbc#The Federal Reserve
itechpost.com

How do Crypto Mining Pools Adjust to the changing Market?

Mining has always been an expensive affair. Thanks to the involvement related to high energy requirements and other costly computer hardware. However, considering its importance in the BTC ecosystem, we see many more people are now allowing the small size BTC miners to collect too many more rewards regarding the hash rate. Several small-time miners are not very keen on finding the block and collecting the rewards with the hash rate. Some small-time miners are not very likely able to find the block and then get the block rewards on their own. The mining pools help improve the chances of many more miners, and they can block due to the hash rates as found in the miners and then find the same on the pool when approaching the big miners. We have an interesting argument on the site - Tesler that can help you gain the best.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
itechpost.com

Peloton Suffers a Massive Unexpected Drop in Sales, With Shares Falling By 29%

Peloton, in a quarterly earnings report released on Today, revealed a larger-than-expected loss and a dramatic fall in revenue, as inventories piled up in warehouses and drained the company's financial reserves. In addition, the linked fitness equipment manufacturer provided a negative sales forecast for the fourth quarter, citing weaker demand....
STOCKS
itechpost.com

An Informative Guide on Crypto Trading Strategy

You all know very well that cryptocurrencies help buy goods and services. It is identical to physical money in which you can make a profit too. But both phenomena are also different in the case of authority. You can visit bitcoin-buyer.app to learn all about the mechanism of bitcoin trading. The digital world is entirely independent of other external authorities, but on the other side, physical currencies are controlled and issued by banks. That is why cryptocurrency other named decentralized currency.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy