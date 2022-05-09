ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Total Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Visible in St. Louis Sunday

By Rosalind Early
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis will be in the path of totality for a blood moon lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15. The eclipse starts at 8:30 and is expected to be at its peak at 11:11 p.m. It sounds like a good time to cast spells (and it may well be), but what...

www.riverfronttimes.com

Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri State Park to Host Blood Moon Viewing

In case you missed it, the moon is going to be blood red on Sunday. No, it’s not apocalyptic (although, with the current state of affairs in the world, it might feel like it) — it’s just a lunar eclipse. And if you’re bombarded with city lights or other pollution that may block your view of the rare occasion, you don’t have to miss out.
MISSOURI STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Ready Room to Return to the Grove, Will Occupy Former Atomic Cowboy Space

After more than two years of closure brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Louis concert venue the Ready Room is finally returning to the Grove, in the space formerly occupied by Atomic Cowboy at 4140 Manchester Avenue. And according to a press release Thursday afternoon, that's not the only...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Things to Do This Weekend in St. Louis, May 13 to May 15

Weekend plans aren't hard to come by in St. Louis, as there is a wide range of activities happening once more. Geek out at the Fan EXPO, featuring a host of Sci-Fi favorites and more, or take the family to Eckert's Farms for their Strawberry Festival. If you're looking for something more rare, you'll have to plan a trip to Elephant Rocks State Park to view the pending Blood Moon on Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Jazz Club the Dark Room Announces Slate of June Shows

The Dark Room (3610 Grandel Square, 314-710-5643), St. Louis' premier destination for jazzy acts and tasty cocktails, is once again opening its doors next month for a slate of shows. June's roster includes performances by electro-acoustic trio Vehachi, funk/soul act the Grooveliner and saxophonist Kelvin Evans, among others. Tickets for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Review: Burger 809 Shines in New Bluewood Brewing Space

Tasha Smith had a brilliant way to get people into Burger 809 (1821 Cherokee Street, 314-899-5959), her Cherokee Street brick and mortar. On days she cooked her jalapeño bacon jam, she'd prop open the front door so the entire area would be filled with the rich smell of sweet smoke. It was a siren song, drawing in people from around the neighborhood in a cartoon-like trance, and guaranteed a packed house.
RESTAURANTS
5 On Your Side

An announcement from 5 On Your Side's Allie Corey

ST. LOUIS — I want to take a quick moment to share some bittersweet news with all of you. After an incredible six years here at 5 On Your Side with the best station and morning crew there is, I've made the difficult decision to step away from a job I love to move back home to Florida to be closer to my family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Critic's Picks: Enjoy Pay-What-You-Want Concerts from Pas Musique and Spread Joy

Pas Musique w/ 18andCounting, The Brutal Art of Stabbing, Sun Castle. New York's Pas Musique's self-described "electroacoustic frequencies for your inner mind" are self-explanatory, especially since the legendary project's approach to electronic music can be as abstract as they come. It was born out of New York City's experimental scene in 1995, and founder Robert L. Pepper has continuously evolved Pas Musique in a way that can be traced from early releases decades ago to 2022's Confluences 2, a recent collaborative effort with Robin Storey (Rapoon). Although Pas Musique has been known to feature seminal artists Jon "Vomit" Worthley and Michael Durek, this night will feature a solo performance by the founder. This event at the Granite City Art and Design District comes at the tail end of a nearly three-week tour that saw Pepper travel from the East Coast to the Midwest and back to perform with many groundbreaking electronic artists based throughout the country — including an exemplary lineup of St. Louis' finest.
GRANITE CITY, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Good Lord, This St. Louis Church Has a Hot Tub On Its Belltower [PHOTOS]

Stained glass windows aren't the only feature on this newly for-sale church. It was once a bed-and-breakfast, and now it can be anything you want it to be. Nestled at the third highest point in the city in the Clifton Heights neighborhood, the church comes with six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. The altar has been transformed into a full kitchen with plenty of countertop seating. The lower level of the church contains the owner's suite and catering kitchen for late-night eats. Also on the lower level is a hobby room and recreation area. Upstairs features the other five bedrooms, all with their own bathrooms.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Allie Corey Leaving KSDK: Who Is the Longtime Missouri Anchor?

St. Louis residents were used to waking up to Allie Corey’s newscasts for six years. That will change after May 2022, as Allie Corey is leaving KSDK News. Now, her 5 On Your Side regular viewers and followers naturally want to know where she is going and if she is leaving St. Louis, too. Corey is not leaving for a new job. In fact, she is making the move for her family. That has brought attention to her personal life and background, which we reveal in this Allie Corey wiki.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KICK AM 1530

The 2nd Best Theme Park in the US is in the State of Missouri

The United States has a bunch of different theme parks across the country, but according to one website, the 2nd best one is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri!. According to the website 10best.com, Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri has been named the second-best theme park in the country. Silver Dollar City comes in second behind only Seaworld in Orlando and is followed by Kings Island in Ohio, Busch Gardens in Virginia, and Busch Gardens in Florida. Now this list of theme parks doesn't include either Disney properties in Florida or California, or the Universal properties in Florida and California (this list is a best of the rest type of thing it appears to me). On the site when they talk about Silver Dollar City in Branson they say...
BRANSON, MO
103GBF

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Salve Osteria Will Open Alongside the Gin Room on South Grand This May

The South Grand restaurant scene is about to get even more vibrant thanks to three well-regarded industry players. Salve Osteria (3200 South Grand Boulevard), a new restaurant from Natasha Bahrami, Michael Fricker and Matt Wynn, will bring an Italian, Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired menu to the restaurant space formerly occupied by Cafe Natasha's. The new restaurant will serve as a culinary complement to the Gin Room, which will continue operating in the space, creating an immersive food and beverage experience grounded in genuine hospitality.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Working under a watchful eye

John Badman|The Telegraph Paul Krueger, from Krueger Construction in Godfrey, works to install hand railing on a handicap entrance to the Bloody Bucket Saloon, 201 E. Main Street in Grafton, Tuesday with a winged companion overhead. Krueger helped install the Piasa Bird ironworks sculpture by the late artist, Mark Crowder, last year. The handrailing is a finishing touch on the ramp and deck built last winter. (John Badman)
GRAFTON, IL
iheart.com

Deer Become Stranded On I-74 Bridge In Quad Cities

(Moline, IL) -- A Quad Cities TV photographer captured this photo this (Tuesday) morning on the I-74 Bridge over the Mississippi River. KWQC-TV Chief Photographer Mike Ortiz says the deer clustered together and caused a bit of a traffic jam, until they managed to find their way off the bridge to an exit into Illinois.
MOLINE, IL

