If you're an investor who's made an investment mistake, you're not alone. Even the Oracle of Omaha himself, Warren Buffett, has made purchases that he regrets in one way or another. In an attempt to generate additional income, a retirement account, send our kids to college, or perhaps fund a vacation home, almost all investors have one thing in common -- they want to make more money than what a paycheck brings in.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO