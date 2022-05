Cornhusk weaving is a skill of the past but for one week in May, Island Farm will be bringing the rare craft to light with expert cornhusk seat weaver David Russell. Join Island Farm on May 24, 25, 26 and 27 as they host David Russell for demonstrations of and details about the historic craft of creating strong chair seats from the shucks of corn cobs. Russell will be demonstrating the craft at Island Farm during open hours, which are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Demonstrations at Island Farm are included with the regular cost of admission.

MANTEO, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO