Peter Anspach’s personality–and mustache–have quite literally become the face of Goose, the soaring indie-groove quintet from Norwalk, CT in which he plays guitar, keyboards, shares in lead vocals, and contributes an ever-increasing share of songwriting duties. Though he’s taken on more and more help of late, Peter also manages the band’s marketing, social media, and audio and video. A workhorse, perfectionist, and consummate professional, Peter doesn’t just wear many hats for Goose, he wears every hat. Goose existed before Peter, but its exponential growth began shortly after he joined the band in 2018—and as my rabbi always says, there are no coincidences.

NORWALK, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO