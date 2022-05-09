ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backstage Details On Roman Reigns Signing A New Deal With WWE

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday night Roman Reigns addressed the crowd at the WWE live event in Trenton, NJ and he got fans talking when he said he’s entering a “new phase” of his career, and he thanked the fans for their support while noting that he’s not sure if he’ll be returning to...

