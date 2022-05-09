ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Collecting ag technology data

By Jodi Henke
Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolving problems with your farming operation and noting where you can make improvements is a whole lot easier when you can retrieve data from a precision ag product. You want a system that ensures every pass across the field is documented and integrated into the equipment. You don’t have to think...

www.agriculture.com

Related
Agriculture Online

6 tips to significantly up your odds in the cattle business

Dakota Everts leads the Growing Forward program for the cooperative lending institution Farm Credit Mid-America, and hosts in-person Know to Grow conferences for its young farming clients (under 35 years old, less than 10 years in farming). Attendees get two days of instruction for making their new farm successful. Everts believes strongly that there are a few practical tips from the conferences that will greatly improve your odds of long-term success. Here’s her six-step formula.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French farm ministry grain, oilseed, beet area estimates

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - The following are estimates from France's agriculture ministry for grain, oilseed, protein crop and sugar beet sowings for the 2021 and 2022 harvests. Estimates are as of May 1 and in 1,000 hectares. For a related story: 2021 2022 (pvs) 2022(new) Pct Pct 2022/21 2022/Avg CEREALS 9,319 -- 9,094 -2.4% -1.2% Soft wheat 4,983 4,787 4,795 -3.8% -0.5% - winter 4,961 4,765 4,777 -3.7% -0.4% - spring 22 22 19 -15.3% -11.9% Durum wheat 294 285 285 -3.3% -6.1% - winter 285 276 276 -3.3% -4.9% - spring 9 9 9 -2.6% -33.2% Barley 1,730 1,805 1,811 +4.6% -2.9% - winter 1,199 1,252 1,253 +4.5% -1.6% - spring 531 553 557 +5.0% -5.7% Oats 107 103 102 -5.2% +2.0% - winter 61 57 57 -6.5% +1.1% - spring 46 46 44 -3.5% +3.2% Rye 43 43 43 -0.9% +40.4% Triticale 338 333 333 -1.7% +11.4% Rice 12 -- 12 +0.1% -11.7% Maize 1,547 -- 1,456 -5.9% -4.7% - grain maize 1,459 -- 1,370 -6.1% -5.8% - seeds 88 -- 86 -2.9% +18.2% Sorghum 68 -- 67 -2.1% -8.0% Other cereals 196 -- 192 -2.3% +8.3% OILSEEDS 1,879 -- 2,124 +13.0% +1.8% Rapeseed 980 1,160 1,161 +18.4% -6.7% - winter 979 1,159 1,160 +18.5 -6.6% - spring 1 1 1 -20.2% -44.8% Sunflower seed 698 -- 758 +8.5% +17.8% Soybean 154 -- 160 +3.9% +0.1% Other oilseeds 46 -- 44 -3.7% +14.5% PROTEIN CROPS 330 303 301 -8.7% +6.2% SUGAR BEET 402 396 399 -0.7% -10.9% FODDER MAIZE 1,241 -- 1,249 +0.7% -8.9% SET-ASIDE 459 -- 432 -5.9% -9.6% (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Louise Heavens)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs firm nearby as producers add weight

CHICAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - CME Group's nearby lean hog futures firmed on Tuesday, incentivizing producers to sell market-ready hogs rather than hold them for premiums later in the summer, analysts said. "(High future prices) may have encouraged producers to take a little more risk," said Altin Kalo, economist at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago grains firm after planting-inspired decline

CHICAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged up on Tuesday, a day after sliding on macroeconomic worries, as traders assessed U.S. planting progress. Wheat traded near even, pressured by recent rainfall across the U.S. Great Plains, though global supply concerns underpinned the market, while corn traded near even, supported as the pace of planting continues to lag.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Agriculture Online

Corn up for 2nd session as U.S. weather raises global supply concerns

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained more ground on Wednesday, as adverse weather conditions in key production areas delayed U.S. planting and raised concerns over tightening global supplies. Wheat prices rose nearly 1%, while soybeans ticked higher. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

USDA lowers new crop corn estimate in first 2022/2023 projection

Thursday’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, which included its first projections for the 2022/2023 marketing year, showed lower global wheat supplies and consumption, increased trade, and lower ending stocks. 2021/2022 WORLD CROP PRODUCTION. On Thursday, the USDA pegged the 2021 Brazilian soybean production at 125.0 mmt vs. the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soy ends higher on positioning before U.S. issues crop data

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed higher on Wednesday amid positioning ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture report due out on Thursday, analysts said. * CBOT July soybean futures advanced 14-1/2 cents to close at $16.06-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil ended up 2.41 cents at 83.45 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures slid $3.60 to end at $397.90 per ton. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) global monthly crop report on Thursday will include the first official supply and demand estimates for the new crop year, 2022/23. * In Brazil, the 2022/2023 soybean harvest is estimated at 146 million tonnes, up 19.5% from the previous season, when a drought damaged part of the crop, Patria Agronegocios said. * A rally in crude oil helped lift soy prices, traders said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Prices firm as crop risks stay in focus

* Wet weather delays U.S. corn planting amid Ukraine war upheaval. * Market awaiting USDA world crop report on Thursday (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures rose on Wednesday, as mixed crop conditions...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Phone
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat near even as traders eye global production issues

CHICAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures traded close to even on Tuesday, as traders weighed recent beneficial rains across the U.S. Great Plains against global supply worries in key production nations, analysts said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract was unchanged at $10.92-3/4 a bushel, while September wheat added 1 cent to $10.96-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat added 10-3/4 cents to $11.75 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat firmed 6-3/4 cents to $12.13-1/2 a bushel. * After Monday's market close, the USDA noted improved U.S. winter wheat conditions due to recent rains, up 2 points to 29% good to excellent in the agency's previous week assessment, beating analysts' expectations. * India exported a record 1.4 million tonnes of wheat in April, up from 242,857 tonnes in the same month last year, trade sources said, filling a hole left by Black Sea supplies hit hard by the war in Ukraine. The world's second-biggest wheat producer exported a record 7 million tonnes of the grain in fiscal year 2021-22, which ended in March. * Iran needs to import at least 7 million tonnes of wheat in the coming year, the chairman of Iran's Grain Union said, marking a second year of high imports as drought continues to affect domestic production. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat rises on crop concerns; MGEX hits contract high

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures strengthened on Wednesday amid concerns about poor global weather threatening crops, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract jumped 20-1/4 cents to close at $11.13 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat rose 25-1/2 cents to $12.00-1/2 a bushel. MGEX July spring wheat surged 42-1/2 cents to end at $12.56 a bushel and set a contract high. * Traders are waiting for the monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue a global crop report on Thursday, which will include the first official U.S. supply and demand estimates for the new crop year, 2022/23. * Analysts predict the USDA will peg 2022/23 U.S. wheat carryout at 659 million bushels and 2021/22 carryout at 686 million, according to a Reuters survey. * Analysts said they remain worried about hot and dry conditions damaging wheat in the western U.S. Plains, despite recent beneficial rains. * Euronext wheat futures approached contract highs, supported by adverse crop weather in exporting countries like France and fresh import demand including a reported purchase by Algeria. * FranceAgriMer lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union. (Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Marguerita Choy)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago corn eases, supply concerns limit decline

SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures on Thursday slid for the first time in three sessions, although the losses were limited by tightening world supplies. Wheat and soybeans ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.1% to $7.87-3/4 a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Thursday, May 12, 2022

In tonight’s evening edition, read the latest data from the WASDE report, plans to expand farm production, and strategies for corn planting this spring. Today's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report projects larger U.S. soybean stocks vs. the year earlier. “Note that the USDA lowered domestic corn yields...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA sees upcoming U.S. soybean crop as biggest ever

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers will harvest a record large soybean crop for the second year in a row this year, but supplies will remain tight due to soaring demand, the government said on Thursday. Soybean production for the 2022/23 marketing year that ends on Aug. 31 was...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

China urges crack down on illegal destruction of wheat crop

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China's provincial authorities have been asked to investigate suspected illegal destruction of wheat fields for construction projects, and cases of the current crop being diverted into silage, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. China expects a good winter wheat harvest this year, the Ministry of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat under pressure as U.S. crop conditions improve; soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were little changed on Tuesday with improved ratings of the U.S. winter crop keeping a lid on prices, while soybeans and corn ticked higher. "An improvement in U.S. weather is going to take out the weather risk premium which has been built...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago grains inch higher as crop prospects assessed

CHICAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged up on Tuesday, steadying after a day-earlier slide fueled by macroeconomic worries, as traders assessed U.S. planting progress. Wheat firmed, despite pressure from recent rainfall across the U.S. Great Plains aiding parched winter wheat, while corn traded near even, supported as...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago grains mixed as market braces for USDA crop report

(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged higher while wheat and soybeans eased on Thursday ahead of a U.S. government crop report that will offer pointers on the impact of war in Ukraine and adverse weather in other parts of the world. A rebound in the dollar and a drop in oil prices, as investors saw growing risks of economic recession, contributed to the cautious mood on grain markets, traders said. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.4% at $7.91-1/4 a bushel. CBOT wheat edged down 0.7% to $11.05-1/4 a bushel and soybeans eased 0.5% to $15.98-1/2 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) May world crop report due at 1600 GMT will include its first global supply and demand estimates for 2022/23. "There are big question marks hanging over the forecasts for the wheat and corn crops in Ukraine," Commerzbank analysts said. Russia's invasion has stalled Ukraine's grain exports and raised expectations of a sharp fall in crop production. Unfavourable weather in U.S. grain belts, which has hampered planting of corn, soybeans and spring wheat while stressing maturing winter wheat crops, has added to nervousness about global supplies. Drought in some French and Brazilian growing belts and a heatwave in India have further fanned supply fears. Russia, however, is expecting a bumper harvest, with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday saying the country could produce a record 87 million tonnes of wheat this year, allowing it to expand exports. For U.S. supply and demand, analysts on average expect the USDA to cut its estimate of 2021/22 U.S. corn ending stocks to 1.412 billion bushels from 1.440 billion in April, and project 2022/23 stocks even lower at 1.352 billion bushels. Grain markets will also get an update on international demand on Thursday from weekly USDA export sales data. Prices at 1146 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1105.25 -7.75 -0.70 770.75 43.40 CBOT corn 791.25 2.75 0.35 593.25 33.38 CBOT soy 1598.50 -8.25 -0.51 1339.25 19.36 Paris wheat 404.75 1.50 0.37 276.75 46.25 Paris maize 358.75 0.00 0.00 226.00 58.74 Paris rape 839.25 -10.00 -1.18 754.00 11.31 WTI crude oil 104.14 -1.57 -1.49 75.21 38.47 Euro/dlr 1.04 -0.01 -1.00 1.1368 -8.46 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Hallie Gu in Beijing; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Alexandra Hudson)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs drop to January lows on U.S. demand worries

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - CME Group lean hog futures on Wednesday fell to their lowest prices since January amid concerns about demand for U.S. pork, analysts said. Inflation and a decline in U.S. pork exports to China, the world's top pork consumer, are hurting demand, analysts said. The consumer price index rose 8.3% in the 12 months through April, according to the Labor Department.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn extends gains as U.S. weather threatens global supply

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained more ground on Wednesday, as adverse weather conditions in key production areas delayed U.S. planting and raised concerns over tepid global supply. Wheat prices edged higher, while soybeans slid. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures rally as U.S. cuts harvest estimates

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures set two-month highs on Thursday as the Department of Agriculture slashed its production forecasts for the variety that is grown in the Plains and used to make bread. The USDA, in a monthly crop report, estimated hard red winter wheat output at...
AGRICULTURE

