Collecting ag technology data

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - The following are estimates from France's agriculture ministry for grain, oilseed, protein crop and sugar beet sowings for the 2021 and 2022 harvests. Estimates are as of May 1 and in 1,000 hectares. For a related story: 2021 2022 (pvs) 2022(new) Pct Pct 2022/21 2022/Avg CEREALS 9,319 -- 9,094 -2.4% -1.2% Soft wheat 4,983 4,787 4,795 -3.8% -0.5% - winter 4,961 4,765 4,777 -3.7% -0.4% - spring 22 22 19 -15.3% -11.9% Durum wheat 294 285 285 -3.3% -6.1% - winter 285 276 276 -3.3% -4.9% - spring 9 9 9 -2.6% -33.2% Barley 1,730 1,805 1,811 +4.6% -2.9% - winter 1,199 1,252 1,253 +4.5% -1.6% - spring 531 553 557 +5.0% -5.7% Oats 107 103 102 -5.2% +2.0% - winter 61 57 57 -6.5% +1.1% - spring 46 46 44 -3.5% +3.2% Rye 43 43 43 -0.9% +40.4% Triticale 338 333 333 -1.7% +11.4% Rice 12 -- 12 +0.1% -11.7% Maize 1,547 -- 1,456 -5.9% -4.7% - grain maize 1,459 -- 1,370 -6.1% -5.8% - seeds 88 -- 86 -2.9% +18.2% Sorghum 68 -- 67 -2.1% -8.0% Other cereals 196 -- 192 -2.3% +8.3% OILSEEDS 1,879 -- 2,124 +13.0% +1.8% Rapeseed 980 1,160 1,161 +18.4% -6.7% - winter 979 1,159 1,160 +18.5 -6.6% - spring 1 1 1 -20.2% -44.8% Sunflower seed 698 -- 758 +8.5% +17.8% Soybean 154 -- 160 +3.9% +0.1% Other oilseeds 46 -- 44 -3.7% +14.5% PROTEIN CROPS 330 303 301 -8.7% +6.2% SUGAR BEET 402 396 399 -0.7% -10.9% FODDER MAIZE 1,241 -- 1,249 +0.7% -8.9% SET-ASIDE 459 -- 432 -5.9% -9.6% (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Louise Heavens)
