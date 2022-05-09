ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother’s Day fun projects

Anson Record
Anson Record
 4 days ago
Students in Mrs. McBride’s class designed cups and planted pine trees for a unique and environmentally friendly Mother’s Day project.

Students helping each other plant pine trees.

The finished projects ready to go home.

