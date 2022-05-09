ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 3-Tyson Foods raises annual sales forecast on higher U.S. meat prices

 3 days ago

(Adds quotes from Tyson CEO and analyst) May 9 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc raised its full-year sales outlook on Monday as soaring meat prices drove its quarterly revenue and earnings above expectations. Meatpackers have come under scrutiny from the White House and Congress over high prices, with the...

Agriculture Online

Corn up for 2nd session as U.S. weather raises global supply concerns

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained more ground on Wednesday, as adverse weather conditions in key production areas delayed U.S. planting and raised concerns over tightening global supplies. Wheat prices rose nearly 1%, while soybeans ticked higher. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Agriculture Online

Grain prices close higher | Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Grain prices were higher today in another low-volume day of trade ahead of the USDA May Supply/Demand reports. The weather today looks wetter in the updated models, especially for the northern Corn Belt. The weather forecast and inflation buying lifted the prices on the CBOT and Minneapolis wheat market with Minneapolis wheat rallying to new contract highs.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn extends gains as U.S. weather threatens global supply

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained more ground on Wednesday, as adverse weather conditions in key production areas delayed U.S. planting and raised concerns over tepid global supply. Wheat prices edged higher, while soybeans slid. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Prices firm as crop risks stay in focus

* Wet weather delays U.S. corn planting amid Ukraine war upheaval. * Market awaiting USDA world crop report on Thursday (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures rose on Wednesday, as mixed crop conditions...
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices up slightly in thin trade -analyst

May 11 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose slightly last week amid thin trade during an official holiday in Russia and higher wheat prices in Chicago, Sovecon agriculture consultancy said on Wednesday. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content for supply in May from Black Sea ports were up by $5 to $385-395 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, according to Sovecon. Sovecon said Russia exported 440,000 tonnes of grains last week, citing data from ports, compared with 780,000 tonnes a week earlier. The consultancy expects the pace of wheat exports from Russia to slow down significantly in May and June from 2.7 million tonnes in April as the state export quota is being depleted. In the domestic market, demand from exporters is close to zero, Sovecon said, adding that farmers are increasing supply as they need to finance the current sowing campaign and to clean up their storage before they harvest the new crop in summer. Spring grains were planted on 7.3 million hectares as of May 5 vs 6.1 million hectares a year ago as the sowing campaign accelerated in Russia's central and Volga regions, Sovecon said. The weather in Russia's main grain producing regions was mostly dry last week, but a large part of the southern region - the country's breadbasket - got good rains, Sovecon said, adding that light rains were expected this week. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 16,050 rbls/t -25 rbls wheat, European part ($252.76) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 40,900 rbls/t -350 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 114,350 rbls/t -4,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 50,950 rbls/t -750 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,900-2,000/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $963.2/t +$78 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 63.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-French wheat export outlook cut as focus turns to crop weather

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast of French soft wheat exports this season, citing ebbing international demand, while warning rain was urgently needed to avoid damage to cereal crops ahead of this summer's harvest. In its May supply and demand outlook for cereal...
Agriculture Online

CBOT soy ends higher on positioning before U.S. issues crop data

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed higher on Wednesday amid positioning ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture report due out on Thursday, analysts said. * CBOT July soybean futures advanced 14-1/2 cents to close at $16.06-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil ended up 2.41 cents at 83.45 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures slid $3.60 to end at $397.90 per ton. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) global monthly crop report on Thursday will include the first official supply and demand estimates for the new crop year, 2022/23. * In Brazil, the 2022/2023 soybean harvest is estimated at 146 million tonnes, up 19.5% from the previous season, when a drought damaged part of the crop, Patria Agronegocios said. * A rally in crude oil helped lift soy prices, traders said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat near even as traders eye global production issues

CHICAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures traded close to even on Tuesday, as traders weighed recent beneficial rains across the U.S. Great Plains against global supply worries in key production nations, analysts said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract was unchanged at $10.92-3/4 a bushel, while September wheat added 1 cent to $10.96-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat added 10-3/4 cents to $11.75 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat firmed 6-3/4 cents to $12.13-1/2 a bushel. * After Monday's market close, the USDA noted improved U.S. winter wheat conditions due to recent rains, up 2 points to 29% good to excellent in the agency's previous week assessment, beating analysts' expectations. * India exported a record 1.4 million tonnes of wheat in April, up from 242,857 tonnes in the same month last year, trade sources said, filling a hole left by Black Sea supplies hit hard by the war in Ukraine. The world's second-biggest wheat producer exported a record 7 million tonnes of the grain in fiscal year 2021-22, which ended in March. * Iran needs to import at least 7 million tonnes of wheat in the coming year, the chairman of Iran's Grain Union said, marking a second year of high imports as drought continues to affect domestic production. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago grains inch higher as crop prospects assessed

CHICAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged up on Tuesday, steadying after a day-earlier slide fueled by macroeconomic worries, as traders assessed U.S. planting progress. Wheat firmed, despite pressure from recent rainfall across the U.S. Great Plains aiding parched winter wheat, while corn traded near even, supported as...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago grains firm after planting-inspired decline

CHICAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged up on Tuesday, a day after sliding on macroeconomic worries, as traders assessed U.S. planting progress. Wheat traded near even, pressured by recent rainfall across the U.S. Great Plains, though global supply concerns underpinned the market, while corn traded near even, supported as the pace of planting continues to lag.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat under pressure as U.S. crop conditions improve; soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were little changed on Tuesday with improved ratings of the U.S. winter crop keeping a lid on prices, while soybeans and corn ticked higher. "An improvement in U.S. weather is going to take out the weather risk premium which has been built...
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 10-12 cents, wheat up 3-6 cents, corn steady-up 2 cents

CHICAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 6 cents per bushel * Global supply concerns underpin wheat market. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading up 3-3/4 cents at $10.96-1/2 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 6-1/2 cents at $11.70-3/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was 5-1/2 cents higher at $12.12-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Steady to up 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures firming after U.S. Agriculture Department data shows corn planting was slower than the market was expecting. * Gains kept in check by forecasts for warm and dry weather around the U.S. Midwest that should allow farmers to catch up on their seeding tasks in the coming days. * Consolidation trade for benchmark CBOT July contract noted around its 30-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July corn was last up 1-1/4 cents at $7.73-1/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 10 to 12 cents per bushel * Bargain buying and short covering expected in soybeans after most-active contract fell to a five-week low on Monday, with traders saying market is technically oversold. * Benchmark CBOT July soybeans rose above the low end of their 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * CBOT July soybeans were last 12 cents higher at $15.97-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Agriculture Online

RPT-UPDATE 1-Brazil JBS's Q1 profit rises to nearly $1 billion

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA posted a first-quarter profit that beat expectations on the back of strength in its United States business, according to a financial statement on Wednesday. Despite posting a 151.4% increase in profit, high global grain prices and Brazil's sluggish economy challenged...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat rise on supply concerns before U.S. crop report

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures rose on Wednesday, as traders uneasy about global supplies adjusted positions a day before the release of U.S. crop data. Strength in outside markets like crude oil helped set a positive tone for agricultural commodities, analysts said.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures rally as U.S. cuts harvest estimates

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures set two-month highs on Thursday as the Department of Agriculture slashed its production forecasts for the variety that is grown in the Plains and used to make bread. The USDA, in a monthly crop report, estimated hard red winter wheat output at...
Agriculture Online

6 tips to significantly up your odds in the cattle business

Dakota Everts leads the Growing Forward program for the cooperative lending institution Farm Credit Mid-America, and hosts in-person Know to Grow conferences for its young farming clients (under 35 years old, less than 10 years in farming). Attendees get two days of instruction for making their new farm successful. Everts believes strongly that there are a few practical tips from the conferences that will greatly improve your odds of long-term success. Here’s her six-step formula.
