How lawmakers are stonewalling clean energy legislation in Sacramento this year

On a recent morning in south Sacramento, all four people vying to be District 5’s next councilmember sat in front of an outdoor crowd. The political hopefuls mostly looked relaxed, though one of them – Chris Baker – had lately been dealing with a smoldering frustration. The Sacramento Bee had just run a story that didn’t even acknowledge it was a four-way race. The Bee’s report distilled the contest into a showdown between “homeless activist Caity Maple” and “neighborhood advocate Tamiko Heim.” Baker was stunned. Evidently, his years of mentoring troubled youth at juvenile hall, serving as a Sacramento commissioner on racial profiling, being on the stakeholder committee for the Department of Education and volunteering with the nonprofit Bridge Network, which helps at-risk kids, were all not enough to even merit a mention in the city’s paper of record. Similarly, candidate Kimberly Sow, a longtime health worker who has been navigating patients through the pandemic, was also on the receiving end of a total media black-out in the same story.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO