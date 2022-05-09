ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

How lawmakers are stonewalling clean energy legislation in Sacramento this year

Sacramento News & Review
Sacramento News & Review
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

23 California legislators who failed to support clean energy bills have taken a combined $1.58 million from the oil and gas industry. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. As energy- and climate-related legislation passes through committees in the...

sacramento.newsreview.com

Comments / 4

Related
Sacramento News & Review

Coby Skye of Los Angeles County Public Works outlines the significant statewide challenges in implementing SB 1383

The controversy swirling around SB 1383 does not involve the bill itself, according to experts around the state, who say they are onboard with the need to curb greenhouse emissions in an urgent manner. Instead, it is this: How can this ambitious legislation—that promises to reduce organic waste in landfills...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Sacramento News & Review

With Sacramento’s homeless crisis burgeoning, controversial new multi-million dollar bill is targeted for the American River Parkway

California legislators recently proposed a $50 million piece of legislation that would mitigate the environmental impact of illegal campsites on Sacramento’s parks, riverways and wildlife habitat. But a number of advocacy groups oppose the bill, calling it over-broad and inhumane. Local officials say that the sprawling tent cities in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Roseville’s rise to ramping up on population encounters mixed feelings

South Placer County’s biggest city became a darling destination amid the new Bay Area exodus, but can its housing prices and availability take the hit?. The City of Roseville has grown immensely in the past decade. From new residents to new event venues – including the recently opened Roebbelen Center – Roseville can hardly be mistaken for a small town by strangers lately.
ROSEVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Industry
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Sacramento News & Review

The future of Sacramento’s District 5: a report on the entire race

On a recent morning in south Sacramento, all four people vying to be District 5’s next councilmember sat in front of an outdoor crowd. The political hopefuls mostly looked relaxed, though one of them – Chris Baker – had lately been dealing with a smoldering frustration. The Sacramento Bee had just run a story that didn’t even acknowledge it was a four-way race. The Bee’s report distilled the contest into a showdown between “homeless activist Caity Maple” and “neighborhood advocate Tamiko Heim.” Baker was stunned. Evidently, his years of mentoring troubled youth at juvenile hall, serving as a Sacramento commissioner on racial profiling, being on the stakeholder committee for the Department of Education and volunteering with the nonprofit Bridge Network, which helps at-risk kids, were all not enough to even merit a mention in the city’s paper of record. Similarly, candidate Kimberly Sow, a longtime health worker who has been navigating patients through the pandemic, was also on the receiving end of a total media black-out in the same story.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Essay: The city, county, state and federal governments are now working together to increase low-income housing

Here we go again – another report that puts an exclamation point on Sacramento’s affordable housing crisis. According to the latest National Low Income Housing Coalition’s report, our city is now on the nation’s top ten list with the least number of affordable rental units for extremely low-income households. They estimated that Sacramento has on average 41 units available for every 100 low-income households. Only one in five extremely low-income households are able to find a unit they can afford.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento News & Review

California’s youngest children need more mental health support, advocates say in request for funding

While California has committed billions of dollars to support the mental health of K-12 students, little has been specifically dedicated to children 5 and younger. Advocates say it’s a need that needs to be addressed, and they are asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to set aside $250 million in the state budget to support the mental health of infants, toddlers, preschoolers and their parents and caregivers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento News & Review

In a closely watched race in Sacramento, most Attorney General candidates are taking the fifth

This story was produced by the Sacramento-based political publication SactoPolitico.com and co-published here with permission. Most frontrunning incumbents avoid debate stages. Especially in crowded primary fields, debates pose too much risk of wall-to-wall attacks and unforced errors. Consequently, incumbents spend much of their campaigns either deflecting debate challenges or trying to limit their number and format as much as possible.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Bradford
Person
Josh Becker
Person
Chad Mayes
Person
Anna Caballero
Person
Susan Eggman
Person
Wendy Carrillo
Person
Megan Dahle
Person
Shannon Grove
Person
Patricia Bates
Sacramento News & Review

A stand in Sacramento: Stand.earth, Amazon Watch demand California end role in rainforest destruction

Youth activists and environmental groups hang 75-foot banner on city’s famed Tower Bridge to challenge Gov. Newsom’s Big Oil affiliations. On the early evening of Earth Day 2022, activists from Stand.earth, Amazon Watch and allied groups dropped a 75-foot banner from the iconic, gold-shaded Tower Bridge to demand Gov. Gavin Newsom stand up to Big Oil, ending California’s role in the destruction of the Amazon Rainforest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Energy Storage#Legislature#Energy Companies#Capital Main#Republicans#Democrats
Sacramento News & Review

Essay: My family left Soviet Union-era Ukraine to find freedom – today, we must welcome those doing the same

My father shared a story with me recently about his adolescence in Ukraine, which was then part of the Soviet Union. There was no independent press and all media was government-run. So late at night he and his father would sift through radio signals until they picked up a European broadcast like the BBC. These late-night windows into democratic culture planted the idea of freedom in my father’s mind. He decided at a young age that one day, he would leave the USSR for America.
SOCIETY
Sacramento News & Review

Duplex housing law met with fierce resistance by California cities

The state housing department is gearing up to send stern warnings to cities trying to skirt a new housing law advocates hope will bring more affordable housing. Senate Bill 9, a state law that went into effect Jan. 1, allows property owners to build duplexes and in some cases, fourplexes, on most single-family parcels across the state. Cities, more than 240 of which opposed the bill, have pushed back against the state with ordinances that would severely curb what property owners can build.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento News & Review

Sacramento to get its own Hanami Line

SacTree unveils plans for new cherry grove overlooking Sacramento River at Matsui Park. A special place to celebrate cherry blossom time is coming to Sacramento’s river front. On April 14, the Sacramento Tree Foundation unveiled plans to transform a lawn overlooking the Sacramento River into a Hanami Line –...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Sacramento News & Review

Q&A: Doug Kobold of the California Product Stewardship Council discusses how products can be disposed of properly without harming the environment

What do unused medications, batteries, cell phones, paint and motor oil have in common? For one, if they are dumped in the wrong place, they cause serious harm to humans, animals, soil and water. That’s where the California Product Stewardship Council steps in, as it works to push (ideally) manufacturers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento News & Review

Essay: Midterm roundup – why the media apathy?

This story was produced by the Sacramento-based political publication SactoPolitico.com and co-published here with permission. Many items in this midterm election roundup remind me of a 1990s quote from former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley. When asked about recent poor voter turnout in a local election, Daley shrugged, “Ehh, there’s nothing you can do about voter apathy.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Grow Your Own for 4/20!

It’s Spring, and good Cannabis is relatively easy to grow. They don’t call it “green gold” for nothing. At $4.6 billion, Cannabis was California’s second largest cash crop in 2020, second only to almonds at $5.2 billion. As a way to celebrate 4/20, why not...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Sacramento News & Review

Sacramento, CA
1K+
Followers
944
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sacramento News & Review is an award-winning alt-weekly publication providing local news, arts and entertainment coverage of the Greater Sacramento area.

 https://sacramento.newsreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy