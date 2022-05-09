ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Wind power company survey vessels will be stationed off Delaware coast

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, visitors to Delaware Seashore State Park will see an increase in activity in the coming months as US Wind and Ørsted conduct research and collect data to determine the path forward for their wind projects. The wind...

