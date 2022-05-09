ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County homicide suspect found dead after search

By Jake Draugelis
WILX-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDEPENDENCE TOWNHSIP, Mich. (WILX) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are withdrawing their request for Michigan residents to help find a suspect in a double homicide. Police say she has been found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. They had been looking for an Independence Township woman who...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Landfill to be searched for body of Detroit-area teenager

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say they’ll search a suburban Detroit landfill for the body of a teenager who was killed earlier this year and likely placed in a Dumpster. Zion Foster, a 17-year-old from Eastpointe, was last seen on Jan. 4. Investigators believe Zion is dead...
LENOX TOWNSHIP, MI
Voice News

Man found dead in a pickup truck in New Baltimore parking lot

New Baltimore police are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death for a man whose body was found Wednesday morning in his pickup truck. The deceased man, a St. Clair County resident, was found by police about 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the 36500 block of Hathaway Street, near Ashley and Green streets. investigators said in a news release.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
WILX-TV

Police: 2 arrested in Lansing after meth, mushrooms found during traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers took two people into custody Wednesday after drugs were found during a traffic stop. Similar: Jackson County drug bust yields heroin, guns, cash and pounds of meth. According to authorities, the traffic stop was made on Lansing Road near Island Highway. Police...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc12.com

16-year-old facing charges for death of beloved Flint police captain

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old is facing two felony charges for his alleged role in causing the death of Flint Police Department Capt. Collin Birnie. The teen from Montrose is accused of causing the Feb. 4 deadly crash on Elms Road near Mt. Morris Road, which claimed the life of Birnie.
FLINT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adreian Payne
WILX-TV

CAUGHT ON CAM: Driver gets gun pulled on him in road rage incident

AVONDALE, Ariz. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) -- A man in Arizona has been accused of pointing a gun at another driver after the driver cut him off in a road rage incident that was caught on camera. Officers with the Avondale Police Department took Bryan Duran into custody for the alleged incident...
AVONDALE, AZ
wlen.com

61-Year-Old Man Dies of Injuries Sustained in Crash at M-50 / M-52 Intersection

Franklin Twp., MI – An Ann Arbor man died of his injuries at a hospital after a crash at the intersection of M-52 and M-50 in Lenawee County on Tuesday night. According to Sheriff’s Deputies, a 2016 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on M-50 and a 2012 Dodge Caravan was traveling southbound on M-52 approaching M-50 at around 10pm,. As the Ford Edge drove through the intersection, it struck the Dodge Caravan, causing it to roll over off the southwest corner of the intersection. Deputies are investigating which vehicle had the right-of-way at the time of this crash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Independence Townhsip#Wilx#Sheriff
WILX-TV

Police: Man hit teen with truck, attempted to leave him in ravine

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A man is due in court Thursday after police say he hit a teen with his truck and then tried to dump his body in a ravine. Vermont State Police say 20-year-old Parker Clark was doing doughnuts in a parking lot in Greensboro, Vermont, Wednesday night when he hit 19-year-old Tyler Friend.
CRAFTSBURY, VT
CBS Detroit

Police: 4 People Shot After Large Fight Breaks Out In Detroit Neighborhood

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — Police are investigating a shooting that left four people wounded Monday night in Detroit. According to the Detroit Police Department, the shooting happened in the 12600 block of McCoy Circle. Police say about 30 shots were fired after a fight broke out involving nearly 20 people, including teens. Police say the four victims are all male, from ages 15 to 29. In an update Tuesday afternoon, police say one of the victims was released from the hospital and the other three are in stable condition. Police say they are evaluating video assets including nearby Green Light locations, as well as seeking additional witnesses in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WILX-TV

Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an attempted vehicle burglary on May 3. According to authorities, the incident happened at about 5:10 a.m. at a home located just north of the intersection of Deerfield and Michigan avenues. Video captured a suspect attempt to enter a vehicle in the driveway and quickly moved on when he realizes the door was locked.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing police seek 3 in destruction of property

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three in connection with the destruction of property in East Lansing. Authorities released stills from surveillance video that captured the three at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they were seen in Downtown East Lansing destroying property.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy