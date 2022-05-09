Oakland County homicide suspect found dead after search

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — Police are investigating a shooting that left four people wounded Monday night in Detroit. According to the Detroit Police Department, the shooting happened in the 12600 block of McCoy Circle. Police say about 30 shots were fired after a fight broke out involving nearly 20 people, including teens. Police say the four victims are all male, from ages 15 to 29. In an update Tuesday afternoon, police say one of the victims was released from the hospital and the other three are in stable condition. Police say they are evaluating video assets including nearby Green Light locations, as well as seeking additional witnesses in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

