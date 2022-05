Could other peoples' poop hold the secret of "eternal youth?" A new study has shown how swapping gut bacteria from young to old mice through a fecal transplant appears to help reverse some aspects of the aging process. It's yet to be demonstrated in humans, but the early research is yet another example of how our guts' own little hive of microorganisms is immensely influential in our health – and perhaps even the way we age.

