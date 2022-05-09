ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Big Jim Russell

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Jim Russell returns to Cumulus Media country KLUR Wichita Falls, TX (99.9). Russell began his career at the radio station fifty years...

Brittney Campbell

Brittney Campbell, morning host at Neuhoff Media country WDZQ Decatur, IL (95.1), will depart after seven years. She leaves for a job outside of radio. “It was undoubtedly the hardest thing I’ve had to do,” she wrote on Facebook. “I have given so much of myself to my listeners and I am and will be forever grateful for everything I’ve done and accomplished.”
DECATUR, IL
Tom Gribble

Tom Gribble returns to radio as producer of “Hawkeye in the Morning” at Cumulus Media country KSCS Dallas (96.3). Gribble, who previously spent 18 years at Cumulus Dallas sports KTCK and KESN as executive producer, left the company in 2020. “So happy to be working again with the...
DALLAS, TX
Cleveland Radio Legend Jeff Kinzbach Details Life On The Road In New Podcast.

Jeff Kinzbach, best known as half of the “Jeff & Flash” morning show for two decades with Ed “Flash” Ferenc on WMMS Cleveland during the station’s heyday, makes the transition to podcasting. Kinzbach has been traveling the country in an RV with his wife Patti, since retiring from radio after a 50-year career in September 2020. Now he partners with Cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer for the distribution of his “Rocking the RV Life” podcast.
CLEVELAND, OH
Deal Digest: Bay and Beyond Broadcasting Buys Again In Texas.

Texas -- David Rowell’s Bay and Beyond Broadcasting has filed a $100,000 deal to buy “Hot Country 102.5” KMKS, Bay City, TX from Sandlin Broadcasting. Bay and Beyond Broadcasting does not currently own any stations but it has two pending deals that will eventually give in three stations the region. It has filed a $360,000 deal to buy “96 Country” KIOX, Edna, TX from Mark Porter’s Globecom Media. And Bay and Beyond Broadcasting filed a $240,000 deal to buy classic hits “Happy Radio 92.5” KKHA in nearby Markham, TX from Globecom Media. Broker: Clifton Gardiner.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Millikan

Morning show executive producer Tom Millikan is upped to Assistant Brand Manager at Audacy sports “97.1 The Ticket” WXYT Detroit. Millikan, who joined the station in 2012, will continue in his role with “The Morning Show with Stoney and Jansen.”. “Tom has done an outstanding job as...
DETROIT, MI
News Bites: Caroline Beasley, ‘Brooke & Jeffrey,’ WHTA, Kidd Kelly.

..Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley will be featured during two sessions at Radiodays Europe (RDE) on Monday, May 16 in Sweden. Beasley will participate in a special one-on-one session “American Regional Radio in the Digital Age,” hosted by Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes. Beasley will also take part in the “Audio Summit” panel. Radiodays Europe will be held May 15-17.
ATLANTA, GA
David “Mad Dog” DeMarco

Townsquare Media sports “The Game 730 AM” WVFN Lansing afternoon host David “Mad Dog” DeMarco will exit the station on Friday, May 13. DeMarco has been with the station since 1996. “I’m not saying that I’m never going to be on the radio again or never...
LANSING, MI
News Bites: Bud Walters, ‘Fly Guy DC,’ Scott Greenstein, BMI Pop Awards.

..Cromwell Media owner Bud Walters was presented with the Francis S. Guess “Connector” award by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. The award recognizes an individual who has worked to connect the hospitality industry to the community at large or a particular group to make Nashville a more appealing, open, and successful destination. “In college, I saw what a difference a small-town radio station could make in a community. That’s when I decided on broadcast management and ownership (I was a lousy DJ),” Walters said in a release. “The idea of community service still rings true, and we have so much more technology today. Local radio has to include digital, social, web, streaming, Alexa, and compelling programming. Cromwell’s motto is ‘make a difference where you are.’”
NASHVILLE, TN
Jay Whatley

Market veteran Jay Whatley joins Cumulus Media hot AC “Q97.3” KQHN Shreveport, LA for afternoons. Whatley, who serves as emcee for the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team, joins “Q97.3” from Townsquare Media crosstown CHR “K94.5” KRUF where he had been since 2007 and most recently hosted afternoons.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Isaac “Brooks” Wenzel

Cumulus Media country WFMS Indianapolis (95.5) MD and afternoon host Isaac “Brooks” Wenzel has departed the company after more than two years. Wenzel says he was told he will no longer be part of the station last Tuesday before a vacation. “It’s not the first time this has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Salem Podcast Network To Debut Michele Tafoya’s ‘Sideline Sanity.’

Michele Tafoya, who stepped down from her longtime role as the sideline reporter for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” in February and is a former KQRS Minneapolis morning show co-host, joins the Salem Podcast Network to host “Sideline Sanity.” The podcast, which will publish four episodes a week beginning Monday, May 23, will focus on life, politics, and world news.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Randy Hudnall

Hawaii radio veteran Randy Hudnall has died at the age of 61, KITV-TV reports. Throughout his 35-year career, Hudnall served as on-air host and PD at the former KCCN (1420) and KINE (105.1) in Honolulu. Most recently, Hudnall operated the internet radio station “Hawaiian Music Live.”
HONOLULU, HI
Will Calder Returns To Miami’s ‘Power 96’ To Head Programming.

Will Calder returns to Audacy rhythmic CHR “Power 96” WPOW Miami where he is named Director of Programming and Operations. Calder has been working as Director of Branding and Programming for Cox Media Group CHR “Power 95.3” WPYO Orlando and CHR sister “Hot 101.5” WPOI Tampa.
MIAMI, FL
Noble Capital: This Isn’t Your Father’s Salem Media Group.

If investors haven’t paid much attention to Salem Media Group in a while, they may not recognize it. That’s the take from Noble Capital after the Christian and conservative-focused company reported strong first quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday. “The company has slowly and deliberately built a multimedia/entertainment company,” says Noble Capital analyst Michael Kupinski in a report entitled “Transforming The Way You Think About Salem.”
MARKETS
Coleman: Pop's The Top Genre As Country Shows Greatest Strength Among Radio Listeners.

It's no surprise that the results of Coleman Insights' fourth annual Contemporary Music SuperStudy show songs in the pop genre testing strongest with its sample of 1,000 consumers ages 12-54. Where other genres place isn't that cut-and-dry, though. Parsing the data by demographics, ethnicity and new music source reveals each of these genres' strengths and weaknesses, as reported in the third in a series of blogs focused on the SuperStudy's results.
MUSIC
Tom Webster’s Post-Edison Research Move Is To Sounds Profitable.

Tom Webster, who announced in late April that he was leaving his role as Senior VP at Edison Research, joins Sounds Profitable, a weekly newsletter about podcast ad technology, as a Partner. Webster’s “I Hear Things” blog and companion podcast will now fall under the Sounds Profitable umbrella.
BUSINESS
Former WTMX Producer Keeps $10 Million Defamation Suit Against Hubbard Alive.

It has been more than two months since a federal judge dismissed a $10 million lawsuit against Hubbard Radio bought by former hot AC “The Mix” WTMX Chicago morning show co-host Melissa McGurren, who claimed the company defamed her when it responded to her harassment charges against former co-host Eric Ferguson. But a similar defamation suit against Hubbard filed by former WTMX assistant producer Cynthia DeNicolo continues to make its way through U.S. District Court in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Zshekinah Collier

Your Public Radio Corp. news/talk WYPR Baltimore (88.1) adds Zshekinah Collier to its newsroom as part of Report for America (RFA), the national service program that places emerging journalists into local news organizations to report on under-covered issues and communities. Collier, who starts at WYPR on June 1, will report on education in Baltimore and environmental issues in the state.
BALTIMORE, MD
Judge Says FCC Failed To Prove Why Jailed Owner’s Licenses Should Be Revoked.

The pending sale of an Alabama AM-FM combo delayed by a review of whether the seller was qualified to even hold the licenses is poised to finally win approval. Administrative Law Judge Jane Hinckley Halprin says the Enforcement Bureau submitted “conjecture rather than evidence” and “has not satisfied its burden of proof” for why Michael Hubbard’s Auburn Network cannot hold the licenses and therefore sell the stations.
ALABAMA STATE

