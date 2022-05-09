Big Jim Russell

..Cromwell Media owner Bud Walters was presented with the Francis S. Guess “Connector” award by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. The award recognizes an individual who has worked to connect the hospitality industry to the community at large or a particular group to make Nashville a more appealing, open, and successful destination. “In college, I saw what a difference a small-town radio station could make in a community. That’s when I decided on broadcast management and ownership (I was a lousy DJ),” Walters said in a release. “The idea of community service still rings true, and we have so much more technology today. Local radio has to include digital, social, web, streaming, Alexa, and compelling programming. Cromwell’s motto is ‘make a difference where you are.’”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO