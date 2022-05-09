ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Incredible Missouri Airbnb Comes with Cool Pool & Lake Views

By Sam
 3 days ago
This incredible Airbnb at the Lake of the Ozarks will make you not want to leave from vacation. This incredible house has views for days of the lake, a...

KICK AM 1530

The 2nd Best Theme Park in the US is in the State of Missouri

The United States has a bunch of different theme parks across the country, but according to one website, the 2nd best one is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri!. According to the website 10best.com, Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri has been named the second-best theme park in the country. Silver Dollar City comes in second behind only Seaworld in Orlando and is followed by Kings Island in Ohio, Busch Gardens in Virginia, and Busch Gardens in Florida. Now this list of theme parks doesn't include either Disney properties in Florida or California, or the Universal properties in Florida and California (this list is a best of the rest type of thing it appears to me). On the site when they talk about Silver Dollar City in Branson they say...
For the First Time in 7 Years, Missouri Sturgeon are Spawning

It's not easy being a fish. If you doubt me, there's a new video share that shows the endangered lake sturgeon in Missouri are finally spawning after 7 years. I have never caught a lake sturgeon in Missouri. Have caught plenty of bass and trout and got finned by a mean carp once, but no sturgeon. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the lake sturgeon are endangered which is why this video is good news for sturgeon fans.
This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
Dine and drink at these spots while walking, biking or riding horseback down the Katy Trail

The Katy Trail State Park is a shining example of what is possible when rails-to-trails projects make their way into existence. The former railroad turned multi-use trail system features 240 miles of crushed limestone trail, making it possible to travel almost the entire width of Missouri exclusively by bicycle, foot or horseback. Almost completely flat and traffic-free, the Katy attracts sport and recreational cyclists alike, but the true gems are the wineries, restaurants, bed and breakfasts and campgrounds you’ll find along the way. Although wineries and restaurants abound near the park, the elevation change from flat trail to hilltop winery can sometimes make for a grueling end to a casual bike ride. Here, we’re rounding up the best places to grab a drink or bite without leaving the trail system or its sea-level elevation.
If you lived in Missouri 150 years ago what job would you have?

What were the most common jobs in the Show-Me State back in the 1870s? You certainly wouldn't have made your living being an "Influencer" let me assure you of that. Stacker.com has come out with a list that gives details on what the Most Common Jobs 150 Years Ago in Missouri were and most of them involve farming. They got their information for this list from the US Census Bureau, and they go on to say on the site that...
