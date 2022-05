The Menominee Board of Education met in a special meeting Monday evening to either approve or deny two bond proposals that will be put forth on to the ballot for the August 2nd election. Board President Derek Butler says, “The first ask is going to be for a 4k–3 building and that ask is going to be for $41, 545,000. The second ask is going to be for $26, 105,000 and that is going to be for moving towards a one-campus facility.”

