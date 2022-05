MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- Tragedy strikes on Mother's Day. A 19-year-old Navy sailor was killed in West Allis Sunday morning, May 8. Phoenix Castanon is usually the first sibling to tell his mom "Happy Mother's Day." This year he didn't get a chance to call her.He was shot to death near 84th and Rogers around 2:40 a.m."He had a heart of gold, he was a protector," Tiata Nez-Dunklin said. She is Castanon's mother.Protecting was what he was doing the night he was murdered.West Allis police say Castanon was hanging out with a few friends. One of the women was harassed...

WEST ALLIS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO