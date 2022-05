It is safe to say the Packers arguably nailed the NFL draft this year. They probably had the best overall draft out of all the teams this year. All of their draft picks were good selections, and they got players to help make their football team better. It will be pretty exciting to see these rookies in action this coming season. However, what should we expect from them this season? Here is what to expect from each rookie the Packers drafted this year.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO