Beauty & Fashion

Naomi Campbell Reveals How a Supermodel Gets Ready to Sparkle at the Met

By Kerry McDermott
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
The dress code called for gilded glamour, and Naomi Campbell upped the sparkle quotient significantly when she glided onto the Met Gala 2022 red carpet in her black Burberry gown. Not only was the British supermodel’s dress covered with the Burberry...

