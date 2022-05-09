Naomi Campbell Reveals How a Supermodel Gets Ready to Sparkle at the Met

Vanessa Hudgens had a busier first Monday in May than most guests at the Met Gala. The actor hosted the red carpet livestream alongside World of Interiors and Vogue editor Hamish Bowles and TV star La La Anthony. So it’s fitting that she started her day with vocal warm ups—lip trills, “red leather, yellow leather,” and the like. After her prep, she got dressed and left to practice at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, armed with a binder and a venti Starbucks. “I’m not nervous just yet. I’m sure once we walk up to the Met, everything is going to start to go crazy on my insides,” she tells Vogue. “And I’ve drank As much coffee as humanly possible, and it’s gone. ”

