Minnesota State

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 9

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,661 newly reported cases and four newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,529.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, May 6. Numbers from the weekend will be included in Tuesday's update.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 97% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 (as of May 2).

Hospitalizations

Through May 6, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 285 – down from the 297 reported on May 5. Of those hospitalized, 25 people are in intensive care (up from 24) and 260 are in non-ICU care (down from 273).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 5, the state reported that 3,909,405 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,703,300 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,554,946 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 25%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 83%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,909,405 (up from 3,908,805)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,703,300 (up from 3,702,618)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,554,946
  • Positive cases: 1,466,615 (up from 1,463,955)
  • Reinfection cases: 66,850
  • Deaths: 12,529 – 280 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,525)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,438,803 (up from 1,436,856)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Comments / 1

CBS Minnesota

Interior Dept. Investigation Identifies 21 Federal Indian Boarding School Sites In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigative report from the Department of Interior (DOI) has identified 21 federal Indian boarding schools in Minnesota. On Wednesday, Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland released Volume 1 of the report as part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, a comprehensive effort to “address the troubled legacy of federal Indian boarding school practices.” Starting in the late 1800s, Native American children were forcibly taken from their families and placed in boarding schools, where they were stripped of their Native traditions and language. Nationally, the investigation found that, between 1819 and 1969,...
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Senator Andrew Mathews: Minnesota Should Set Its Own Course on Vehicles, Not Blindly Follow California

Without action by state lawmakers, the California Cars Minnesota mandate, pushed into law through rulemaking by Governor Tim Walz in May 2021, will go into effect in 2024 and would require a specific number of electric vehicles be carried on every car dealership lot. By tying our law to California’s electric vehicle mandates, the Walz administration could soon force stricter standards in Minnesota than those set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This mandate would take choice away from Minnesotans and let California officials more than 1,800 miles away set the course for our state’s future.
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Senate Passes Historic Ongoing Permanent Tax Relief for Minnesota Families

Fresh off passing the largest tax cut in state history last month, Minnesota Senate Republicans yesterday approved a second round of historic tax relief for working families and small businesses. The bill includes the top two tax priorities for Senate Republicans this year – a full exemption of the Social...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

368 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Minnesota as case numbers increase

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 368 in Minnesota on Monday - the highest single-day count since March 7 - amid a continued increase in coronavirus spread across the state. The total is well below the levels that exhausted hospital capacity earlier in the pandemic, but the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations requiring...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash, colleague says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines. The wreck on Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota Wednesday evening killed Martha Llanos Rodriguez,...
