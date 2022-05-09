ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Small Business of the Year

Cover picture for the articleThe Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry will recognize Scotty’s Pizza and Chicken at the Small Business of...

WEAU-TV 13

Connell’s Restaurants sold to new owners

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Both Connell’s Supper Club locations will soon be under new ownership. In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, Connell’s Restaurants announced it had found buyers for both of its locations. The business had been put up for sale last November. The current owner,...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville City Council Discusses City Hall Sign

The Neillsville City Council discussed the City Hall sign. Mayor Dewey Poeschel asked what would they like it to say and who is responsible? The sign is an opportunity to give everyone who drives by a message or impression of our community, events, functions, etc. Council Member Julie Counsell stated...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
oshkoshexaminer.com

Oshkosh city manager warns of service slippage as job openings go unfilled

Facing a vacancy rate of 5% in the municipal workforce, City Manager Mark Rohloff warned the Common Council Tuesday of a looming impact on services. He likened the situation to restaurants that are warning patrons even before they sit down that staffing shortages may affect their meals. “I don’t want...
OSHKOSH, WI
cwbradio.com

Owen-Withee School Board Hears Update on Building Projects

The Owen-Withee School Board heard a presentation from Market & Johnson. Two representatives from the company were on hand to update the Board on the progress of the building project and discuss the schedule for the next month or so. Utilities, including water, electrical and sewer are going in now. The footings for the cafeteria were poured on Monday.
WITHEE, WI
Toronto-Based Mining Company Can't Start Drilling in Marathon County Yet

A Toronto-based mining company can’t start drilling in Marathon County yet. Green Light Metal, Inc. would like to drill for gold and other metals in the Reef Mineral Deposit on the east side of Marathon County in the Town of Easton. In an email from the Marathon County Conservation, Planning, and Zoning Department, they stated they completed their initial review of Green Light Metals’ Metallic Mining Exploration Permit Application.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Stainless and Repair joins Hastreiter Industries

MARSHFIELD – Hastreiter LLC recently announced the acquisition of Stainless and Repair Inc. (S&R), joining Hastreiter Industries Corp. as a sister company. Stainless and Repair, now officially S&R Truck LLC., builds Heavy Trucks, Fire Trucks, repairs and distributes milk tankers and has extensive expertise in welding and fabrication. “Stainless...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Mayor: 5 stories of new housing to be built above historic Green Bay business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich joined Local 5 and talked about multiple topics ranging from new housing downtown to job opportunities. Genrich talked about the return of Bird’s e-scooters and e-bikes. Apparently, Green Bay was competitive with some of the bigger cities across the country. It was mentioned that around 43,000 rides happened in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartford Kwik Trip fuel pumps closed

The fuel pumps at the Hartford Kwik Trip at 1411 E. Sumner St. are temporarily closed for maintenance on the underground tanks. The tanks closed Monday and are expected to reopen on May 28. Until then, the pumps will be down.
HARTFORD, WI
cwbradio.com

Greenwood School Board Elects Officers

The Greenwood School Board selected their Board Officers:. And the Trustee is Jamie Gardner. In employment matters, the Board approved Hannah Olson as an elementary teacher for the 2022-23 school year, Jo Elmer as a Substitute Employee, and Hayden Hinker as the Boys Varsity Basketball coach. They also approved summer school teachers, student assistants, summer custodial workers, and summer baseball coaches. The Board approved the field trip of Spanish Club to Miami, Florida in November of the next school year.
GREENWOOD, WI
cwbradio.com

Granton School Board Elects Officers

Dennis Kuehn was elected to serve as Vice President,. And Doug Eichten was elected to serve as Clerk. The Board approved the Health, Dental, Vision & Property/Liability Insurance for 2022-23 including the Security Health Plan option for $2000/$4000 deductible Premier HMO and SimplyOne Plans and dropping the Point of Service option for the 2022-23 school year.
GRANTON, WI
captimes.com

Madison development roundup: Nau-Ti-Gal could be demolished, Wonder Bar will remain

Several development proposals are taking shape with a goal of providing high density to their respective neighborhoods while also requiring major redevelopments of the proposed sites. Threshold Development, led by local developer Tyler Krupp, is revamping a 2020 development project (that had previously received approval) for 3900 Monona Drive which...
MADISON, WI
WJFW-TV

Under new ownership, the Pinewood Country Club heading in new direction

Pinewood Country Club’s general manager, Stefanie Edwards, is ready to shake off the rust. “Been so excited, we were a little delayed this year with the opening with the snow so. Everyone came out and our course turned out great. The greens are perfect condition coming out of the winter so it’s going to be a good golf season,” said Edwards.
HARSHAW, WI
cwbradio.com

Governor Evers Announces Extension of Main Street Bounceback Grant Program

Gov. Tony Evers, at events joined by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes, announced he will be investing an additional $25 million into the popular and successful Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, which has already helped more than 4,200 small businesses and nonprofits across all 72 Wisconsin counties.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

City of Rhinelander Breaks Ground on Hodag Park Stage

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony took place at Rhinelander's Hodag Park Wednesday, for a new stage to be built in the park. Leaders from area organizations and city government were on hand including new mayor Kris Hanus, who says the stage area will help compete with other cities in the area for concerts and other events.
RHINELANDER, WI
cwbradio.com

Wood County Asking Residents to Participate in Internet Speed Test

Access to broadband is vital for the economic health and growth throughout Wisconsin. Yet many homes and businesses have no broadband access or internet service speeds that fall far below federal standards. A Wood County stakeholder workgroup is leading the charge to build community support and apply for grant funds to fill the gaps in service.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

City of Neillsville Offers Reminder When Mowing Lawn

Lawn mowing season is just starting. With that in mind, the City of Neillsville wants to remind residents to keep grass clippings off the street. This is bad for our storm sewer system potentially leading to clogs and unsafe for those on motorcycles. Also, in being mindful of where you...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mansion Once Owned By Hamm’s Family Is On Market For $1.85M

Originally published on May 10 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A $1.85 million mansion in St. Paul, once owned by the Hamm’s brewing family, is on the market. The 10,000-square-foot mansion, located at 6 Crocus Hill, was built in 1936 by the Hamm’s family for their daughter. The house was known as the “limo house for the lavish parties,” according to the listing agency, Sotheby’s International Realty. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) “This Iconic Georgian Revival estate is a spectacular example of the work of architect Clarence Johnston and the mark he left on the city of Saint Paul. The current owners have lovingly and thoughtfully brought this property to the next level,” the listing said. The mansion’s interior features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an exercise room, sauna, wine cellar, three-vehicle garage, five wood burning fireplaces and more. Outside on the 2-acre plot there’s an in-ground pool, an “authentic English garden,” and even a wood fired pizza oven. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) The property is listed as “coming soon.”
SAINT PAUL, MN

