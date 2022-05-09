ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin National Guard Assists With Prescription Drug Take Back Day

cwbradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen supported the Wisconsin Department of Justice Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative this past week, consolidating tens of thousands of pounds of unused medications to be safely disposed. Members of the Wisconsin National Guard’s Counterdrug Program helped facilitate take back efforts in communities across...

cwbradio.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Evers’ plan to remove Guard from veterans home questioned

MADISON — There’s finger pointing and some unanswered questions about why Wisconsin’s National Guard troops are leaving the Veterans Home at Union Grove. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter Tuesday asking why the governor is sending the troops home when there continues to be a critical need for frontline workers at the facility.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

It’s hard to ignore some facts about the largest hog Confined Animal Feed Operation in Wisconsin

After the so-called Roth II hog factory in the town of Marietta, Crawford County, was granted a Wisconsin Pollution Elimination Discharge Permit by the Department of Natural Resources, Forest Jahnke, a longtime opponent of such giant operations told me, “To me, it says a CAFO of any type and size can be sited anywhere in the state. If you think you’re safe, you’re not.”
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Tiffany Joins Wisconsin Republicans In Letter To DOJ Demanding An Investigation Into Violence Against Pro-Life Organizations

WASHINGTON, DC -- Today, Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) joined Congressman Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05) and their colleagues Congressman Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01), and Congressman Mike Gallagher (WI-08), in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding an investigation into the arson of Wisconsin Family Action’s office in Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
wsau.com

CONLEY COMMENTARY – Three Facts Thursday; Abortion in Wisconsin

CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) – If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, the abortion issue would be left up to individual states. Wisconsin would revert back to a law from 1849 that bans abortions here. Doctors who perform one could be charged with a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Career Fair Held for Wisconsin National Guard Troops

The Wisconsin National Guard hosted a career fair May 4 at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, along with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Department of Workforce Development, and the Wisconsin Healthcare Association, for service members completing their tours of duty responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin Republicans question governor's plan to remove National Guard from veterans home

(The Center Square) – There’s finger pointing and some unanswered questions about why Wisconsin’s National Guard troops are leaving the Veterans Home at Union Grove. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter Tuesday asking why the governor is sending the troops home when there continues to be a critical need for frontline workers at the facility.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

State Ag Officials Quarantining Movement of All Domestic Birds

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) State ag officials are hoping to stop the spread of avian flu by quarantining the movement of all domestic birds in Wisconsin. The new movement ban is more severe than the one issued last month. That only applied to poultry. The new ban includes pet birds and game birds for hunting. DATCP is reminding all bird owners and farmers to practice good biosecurity and prevent the transfer of germs between their birds and wild birds.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Republicans criticize plan to withdraw National Guard from veterans home; Evers says hands are tied

Two Republican lawmakers from southeastern Wisconsin are urging Democratic Gov. Tony Evers not to withdraw Wisconsin National Guard troops from a veterans home in Union Grove without a more concrete plan to address long-standing staffing issues, but the governor's office says his powers are limited due to restrictions on pandemic-related emergency orders.
UNION GROVE, WI
whby.com

New COVID cases continue to climb in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis–The number of new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continues to climb. The state Department of Health Services reports 2,008 positive tests on Tuesday–which increases the weekly average to 1,925 new cases a day. That is the highest that number has been since February 13th. The positivity rate...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

New Resource for the Public Regarding Data on Use of Force

(Bob Hague, WRN) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has announced a new resource providing the public with data on use of force. A new dashboard details use of force and arrest-related death data collected from law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin. Reports are reflected in the data when one or more of the following occurs:
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Parole of killer in Wisconsin puts pressure on Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The decision to release a man who served less than 25 years of an 80-year sentence for stabbing his wife to death in 1997 has angered her sisters and daughter and is becoming an issue in Wisconsin’s governor’s race. Douglas Balsewicz is slated to be released from prison on May 17, despite the opposition of the family of the victim, Johanna Balsewicz. They, along with Republican candidates for governor, have appealed to Gov. Tony Evers to intervene. But Evers’ spokeswoman Britt Cudaback says the governor has no authority to review or reverse the Wisconsin Parole Commission’s decision.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Report Shows Declining Walleye Population in Wisconsin

A recent report from the UW Madison Center for Limnology shows that walleye populations are declining around the state. The fish has long been regarded as the state’s top game fish, and has been a selling point to anglers around the world. Earlier today, WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke...
MADISON, WI
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin lawmakers ignoring the will of the people on abortion rights

It is not uncommon for politicians to be accused of being out of touch with their constituents. When a politician votes in a way that those who they represent don’t like, they are accused of ignoring the will of the people. Of course there will always be those who don’t like how those we elect to office vote on issues important to them. And it isn’t practical to poll every voter to determine consensus on every issue before our lawmakers. But there are issues where politicians could benefit from some guidance indicating how voters in their district feel about an issue. Take, for example, the issue of abortion, and whether Roe v Wade should be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. If that were to happen, it would be up to states to determine how abortions should be regulated. In Wisconsin, if no action is taken by lawmakers, the state would be able to enforce the 1849 law that outlaws abortion in nearly all cases, even in cases of rape and incest. Not many people think that is how abortion should be treated. The most recent Marquette University Law School poll finds 60% believe that abortion should be legal in most or all cases. Only 13% favor an across-the-board ban on abortions. No question, if preserving abortion rights was put to a referendum, it would pass overwhelmingly. So when it comes to Wisconsin, will lawmakers ignore the will of the people and let the current law stand? Wouldn’t that make them clearly out of touch with the will of the voters?
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

UWM professor wonders whether proposed merger for Advocate Aurora would cut health care costs

The planned merger announced Wednesday between AdvocateAurora Health and Atrium Health would create a firm with more than five million patients across six states. Two in the Midwest — Wisconsin and Illinois, where AdvocateAurora is based, and four states in the Southeast, where Atrium is located. The new organization would be headquartered in North Carolina, with strong ties to the Wake Forest University School of Medicine.
MILWAUKEE, WI

