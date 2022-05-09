ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

TRI Clear Lake Volunteers Needed

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers for the upcoming Triathlon...

K92.3

Cedar Falls Burger Joint Hits The Road

A Cedar Falls staple is taking their burgers on the road. Wilbo's Burgers Brats And Beers has some of the best burgers in the entire Cedar Valley (at least in my opinion). Located at 118 Main Street in Cedar Falls, this joint serves...you guessed it...burgers, brats, and beers!. Their fries...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KEYC

Thousands of southern Minnesota residents without power

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Severe weather has caused dozens of power outages across southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa. KEYC viewers have reported outages in Vernon Center, Lake Crystal, Mankato, North Mankato, and many other places. Xcel Energy says there are currently 18 outages in the Mankato area that impacts...
MANKATO, MN
kicdam.com

“Don’t Lose Lost Island” Public Meeting

Graettinger, IA (KICD) — A public meeting was held last night in Graettinger – hosted by the group “Don’t Lose Lost Island.”. They are a group of citizens of Palo Alto County raising concerns over a proposed wind farm project by Vestas North America. Bertha Mathis...
GRAETTINGER, IA
kniakrls.com

Dittmer Family Update on Boating Accident

Last Saturday afternoon, the day before Mother’s Day, a tragic accident happened near the Bennington Boat Ramp at Lake Red Rock near Swan. Three boaters in an airboat responded to a flat bottomed boat that had run out of gas and attempted to assist them to the nearby boat ramp. In the process, the airboat flipped, sending the three onboard over the side and into the water. Two of the three passengers made it to shore, however a third, eventually identified as 34-year-old Dustin Dittmer of Colfax, is still missing.
SWAN, IA
KCCI.com

Destructive jumping worms found in Iowa

AMES, Iowa — Jumping worms are taking over. They have now been found in 12 Iowa counties, including Polk County. Jumping worms are a type of earthworm. They are called "jumping worms" because of the violent wiggling and snake-like movements they make when uncovered. "The nightcrawlers and garden worms...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Morel mushrooms boom in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warm weather has finally helped the morel mushroom season arrive in force in Iowa. The Iowa DNR posted that officers have spotted morels growing now. The mushrooms typically spring up in the spring with the moist soil as the weather warms during the day but is still cool at night.
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Residents Clean Up After Severe Storms: ‘It Was Scary’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many residents across the Twin Cities metro are cleaning up after a severe storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening. And for some, the damage is inside and outside their homes. The storms impacted people all across Minnesota and Wisconsin, but some of the worst damage is in the north metro. A large tree fell in Brooklyn Center, fortunately toppling away from a home. In Blaine, a neighborhood’s homes were damaged. The homeowners told WCCO they woke up their 2-year-old son and ran to the basement just before the roof came off and water started pouring in. “Flooding on all levels...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kchanews.com

Supply Chain, Inspection Close Floyd County Bridge

Replacing a Floyd County bridge about 10 miles west of Charles City was already planned for later this year. Closing it down four to six months early was not. Floyd County Engineer Jacob Page says the bridge, located on Jersey Avenue, about 0.25 miles north of the intersection with 200th Street, was shut down Tuesday.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Iowa

Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state that is situated near the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Iowa's landlocked landscape is incredibly diverse, with prairies, woodlands, and rolling hills. The state is also home to a number of interesting attractions, such as the Amana Colonies, the Field of Dreams movie site, and the Grotto of the Redemption. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to love in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
stormlakeradio.com

Northwest Iowa Nursing Home Facing Thousands of Dollars in Fines

Thousands of dollars in fines have been levied against a northwest Iowa nursing home. A report in the Iowa Capital Dispatch says the federal government began fining Aspire of Primghar $10,100 a day for each day the facility failed to meet minimum standards. The fines started January 17th of this year.
IOWA STATE
740thefan.com

Large bear spotted in Twin Cities suburb

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A large black bear has been caught on home security in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park. The bear wandered through a backyard. Police and the DNR were notified. The homeowner says they advised people in the neighborhood to put garbage cans in the garage and to remove bird feeders. Others living nearby have reported broken bird feeder poles.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
KIMT

Woman rescued after being trapped on the Root River in Fillmore County

WHALEN, Minn. – The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office dealt with a woman trapped in the Root River Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says a downed tree created a swirl that trapped a 70-year-old woman. The Sheriff’s Office says the woman knew the river well but was almost pulled under the water and was in the water for less than an hour before being rescued.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Eastern Minnesota Communities Clean Up After Day Of Storms: ‘The Devastation Was Too Much To Take In’

Originally published on May 9 CENTER CITY, Minn. (WCCO) — Storms pulled through Minnesota in two rounds Monday, bringing with them large hail and strong wind gusts. The southern end of Chisago County was hit the hardest, with downed power lines, uprooted trees and ripped-up sheds left in the storm’s wake. Straight-line winds came through the northeastern lake towns of Center City, Shafer and Lindstrom at about 10:30 a.m., uprooting giant trees across the area. When the storm came through, the winds came right over South Center Lake. A giant, red Adirondack chair — a photo op spot for people who drive through...
CENTER CITY, MN
sun-courier.com

Proposed Tama Co. hog confinement proves controversial

Iowa Select Farms sent Ken Pliner and three other representatives to meet with the Tama County Board of Supervisors on April 25 to answer questions and concerns from the community. The main frustration from residents who attended the meeting was a lack of communication from Iowa Select to people whose...
TAMA COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations in the past month, including mold-covered food and long-expired potato salad. One central Iowa food truck was cited for 21 violations, including the lack of a license, lack of any running water to clean utensils or wash hands, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Two Iowa Men Find 180 Pounds of Morel Mushrooms [PHOTO]

It's the biggest harvest you've ever seen. Holy morel mushroom. On Mother's Day, my dad and I were discussing how the warmer temperatures in the forecast would probably lead to good morel mushroom hunting this week. Turns out we were already late. The hunt of the century had happened the day before.
IOWA STATE

