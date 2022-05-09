TRI Clear Lake Volunteers Needed

Last Saturday afternoon, the day before Mother’s Day, a tragic accident happened near the Bennington Boat Ramp at Lake Red Rock near Swan. Three boaters in an airboat responded to a flat bottomed boat that had run out of gas and attempted to assist them to the nearby boat ramp. In the process, the airboat flipped, sending the three onboard over the side and into the water. Two of the three passengers made it to shore, however a third, eventually identified as 34-year-old Dustin Dittmer of Colfax, is still missing.
Comments / 0