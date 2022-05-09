ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Sacred Seltzer is Made Using Real Holy Water

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican art collective, MSCHF, infamous for stirring the pot through incendiary pop culture product collabs, is back with another drop that's sure to stir said pot into...

www.foodbeast.com

elpaisanoonline.com

Jack’s Whittier Resturant

Many places here in the City are known for many things but nothing beats breakfast here at Jack’s in Whittier. This little restaurant might be on everyone’s list here in Whittier to come and eat. The place stands out with a big sign and also the architecture of the places gives out throwback vibes. Nevertheless, the inside looks like those dinners in movies and has bland colors which bring our excitement. The place is so small, but looks like it is able to fit a good crowd of hungry people. Also, if you’re looking to try the place out make sure to come early because this place is constantly busy.
WHITTIER, CA
theeastsiderla.com

No more Rite Aid | Reporters file lawsuit | Actress sells EP home

In this issue: Rite Aid is closing for good. Two reporters sued the LAPD over last year's protests. Actress/model Emily Ratajkowski is selling her mid-century home. If you value the EP Weekly's roundup of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers. And check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Mexican food and drag shows: Casita del Campo restaurant turns 60

The Silver Lake restaurant staple, Casita del Campo, has been serving margaritas for 60 years. And the downstairs theater, The Cavern Club, hosts raucous drag shows. A new TikTok series began as a way for kids to get news, then became a collection of lost stories of classic LA restaurants and fun food facts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Food Beast

Shiner Bock Goes South Of The Border For Inspiration

¡Órale! It's one of those terms that means so much to so many in Mexican culture. It can be a greeting, a question, an affirmation or a call to action. For Shiner Brock Beer, it’s now a rallying cry for a good time. The Texas-based brewery recently...
DRINKS
Food Beast

Grubhub is Offering New York City Free Lunch on May 17

Grubhub is giving all of New York City (and the surrounding areas like New Jersey and Long Island) FREE lunch on May 17th. No one values lunch more than those who live in The Big Apple, according to a new survey conducted by Grubhub of 1,000 New Yorkers. While New Yorkers appreciate lunch the most (81% valuing it more now than pre-pandemic), skipping lunch is fairly common with 69% not eating lunch altogether because they're just too busy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

These are your rights if you live in California and work outdoors in temperatures above 80°

California requires employers whose employees work outdoors to implement heat illness prevention measures, KTLA sister station KTXL reports. According to the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 344 workers died from environmental heat exposure between 2011 and 2019. In addition to normal OSHA protections provided by the federal government, outdoor workers on the job have […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Actor Jack Kehler dies at Cedars-Sinai in LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Jack Kehler, an actor who had roles in "The Big Lebowski" and "The Man in the High Castle," has died from complications from leukemia at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to a report in Variety. He was 75. Eddie Kehler confirmed his father's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AZFamily

Coastal Fire continues to burn after destroying 20 mansions in Southern California

ORANGE COUNTY, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - A fast-moving wildfire dubbed the “Coastal Fire” fueled by winds from the Pacific Ocean burned through several neighborhoods in Laguna Hills, California, just south of Los Angeles Wednesday evening. The wildfire, which continues to burn into Thursday, has grown to about 200 acres. Firefighters say at least 20 high-priced homes have been lost.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
thelog.com

Historical Photo: The Pike in Long Beach

LONG BEACH⸺ The entrance to The Pike amusement park in Long Beach in 1960 features classic cars and The Cyclone Racer, which was considered one of the greatest wooden roller coasters ever constructed until its closure in 1968, according to the Los Angeles Almanac. The Cyclone was a wooden dual-track roller coaster built out on pilings over the water. The coaster was built in 1930 to replace the previous coaster, the Jackrabbit, built in 1915. By 1954 the amusement park was the leading attraction in the Los Angeles area and the fifth largest amusement attraction in the United States. At the peak of its popularity, the park had a roller coaster, merry-go-round, bathhouse, two pavilions, a bandshell, several smaller attractions, and almost 218 concessions. By 1955 The Pike began to lose popularity when Disneyland opened a few miles away and then took another hit when Knotts Berry Farm opened in 1971, forcing the amusement park to close its gates in 1979. However, contrastingly, the area was reopened in 2003 after the waterfront was redeveloped into a new version of The Pike called The Pike at Rainbow Harbor, which features several restaurants, shops, a movie theater, and a Ferris Wheel. The redevelopment features a tribute to the Cyclone Racer Rollercoaster with a white and blue track decorative track tracing the top of The Pike.
LONG BEACH, CA
Cheddar News

Why LA Destroyed Its World Class Transit System

Here’s a sentence that makes you think: Los Angeles used to have one of the best mass transit systems in the world. But today, the city of Angels is known for its terrible traffic and poor public transit. In the early 20th century, LA relied on streetcars: trolleys with stops throughout Southern California. But in 1961 the last passenger streetcar took its final ride. Why? Well a popular conspiracy theory blames GM. But is that true? Cheddar explains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Banana Yellow (15)

UNITED STATES—Puerto Cortés waved the white flag without a single shot fired. With the rebels in control of the territory, Joe Holly moved into the Hotel Lafebre. He drank bourbon in the bar and shared war stories, Joe Holly did, and struck up conversation with anybody who’d listen. “Mr. Reporter,” he said waxing loquacious, “The Revolution is Won…No more bloodshed. President Saavedra knows the sentiments of the people. The final stand will be in the capitol. We’ll win by starving out Tegucigalpa.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Echo Park Rite Aid store shutting down

Echo Park - The Rite Aid drug store on Glendale Boulevard is closing down for good on May 19 as part of a cost-cutting move. The Rite Aid at 1433 Glendale Blvd. is among the 145 stores closing by June, according to company spokesperson Alicja Wojczyk. The company has previously said the closures were intended to reduce costs and boost profits.
GLENDALE, CA
themusicuniverse.com

Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys headlining Punk in the Park return

Punk In The Park returns to Oak Canyon Park in Orange County, California this November 5th and 6th for a full weekend of music and craft beer tasting, with nearly 30 bands spanning the punk rock genre. Iconic bands Bad Religion and Dropkick Murphys headline a powerful lineup that also includes Face To Face, The Bouncing Souls, Anti-Flag, Adolescents, The Flatliners, The Bronx, Voodoo Glow Skulls, CH3, Bad Cop Bad Cop, Mercy Music, The Vulturas, Slaughterhouse, TV Party, Suzi Moon and many more.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

