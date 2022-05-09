Exercise your mind by searching for words hidden in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante. Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. Up this week, the Monday Boggle puzzle sends you searching for the colors.

RED

TAN

CYAN

BLUE

TEAL

PINK

WHITE

MAUVE

MAROON

