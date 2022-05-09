ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Sheriff Agrees To Stop Stealing Cannabis Cash From Armored Cars, Saying His Deputies 'Are Not Highway Robbers'

By Jacob Sullum
Reason.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Empyreal Logistics, a Pennsylvania-based company that transports cash from state-licensed marijuana businesses, has reached a settlement with the San Bernardino County, California, Sheriff's Department, which had seized more than $1 million from Empyreal's armored cars. The Justice Department, which was holding the money pending federal forfeiture, agreed to return all of...

reason.com

Comments / 34

Greg Dustin
3d ago

excuse me!!!! if anyone else did this they'd be tossed in prison!!! now this! is privaleged. he should be banned for life as a law enforcement officer to say the least

Reply(5)
9
Mac Miranda
2d ago

so sad and how long has this been going on , I always knew there was a reason so many p cars are at one incident at one time...'first come first serve'.

Reply
2
Amber Fallman
3d ago

So long story short the all get to keep there jobs and be what’s wrong in our communities k

Reply(1)
5
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
