(Waukee, IA) -- A 43-year-old Waukee man is accused of beating his girlfriend and using a stun gun on her several times. Investigators say Brian Boock told the victim he was going to kill her more than once and that he had the means to do it. Police say Boock barricaded the woman in a bedroom while attacking her. He reportedly cut his own throat when officers forced their way into the room to rescue the woman. Boock was treated at a hospital, then taken into custody, and charged with attempted murder.

WAUKEE, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO