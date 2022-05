Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Uber is planning on tightening the purse strings this year. In an email to employees shared with CNBC, the ride-hailing firm’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company would cut back on spending amidst a “seismic shift” in investor sentiment. First up on the chopping block are marketing and incentives, also known as Uber’s various perks for customers and drivers that include sign-up bonuses and ride discounts. Although Khosrowshahi didn’t mention in the e-mail, he made clear that any new hiring at the company would be treated as "a privilege."

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO