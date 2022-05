BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho has seen a lot of rain and mountain snow over the past month, and while that has helped, it wasn't enough to pull Idaho out of a drought. "It's been a huge help. It's really changed the water supply situation in the state, but it's not enough to bring us out of drought," said David Hoekema with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO