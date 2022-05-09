ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Not As Hot, Turning Breezy

By Vivian Gonzalez
WSVN-TV
 2 days ago

A weak cold front will continue to move South and arrive later today. It will bring drier conditions into South Florida with winds increasing out...

wsvn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Strong storms possible this evening

Skies are mostly cloudy to kick-off the weekend and temperatures are quickly turning mild this morning! Many spots over south-central Indiana are already in the lower 60s at 9 AM. This is only the beginning of a big warm-up that we’re going to see today. A warm front is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
News 12

Wind moves out Thursday, rain moves in for the weekend

Winds won’t be a worry on Thursday, but rain is on the way for the weekend. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Sam Augeri says Friday will bring clouds with a slight chance of some early showers. There will be a chance for light showers in the evening. The...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Texas shatters heat record as temperature reaches 112F

Heat records in Texas were toppled when temperatures reached as high as 112F (44C), setting off a heatwave that will engulf much of the central US. The record-setting temperatures occurred on Saturday in Texas, but similar heat records may be felt in other US locales, including an anticipated 90 degrees as far north as the Great Lakes later in the week. According to the Washington Post, the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for Central and South Texas, and will likely reissue the warnings as the week continues and the heat wave expands. “If you have outdoor plans,...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Record heat and high humidity forecast for Mother's Day

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Happy Mother's Day! Please enjoy record heat and high humidity on your special day!We start with morning clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s.Temperatures climb into the mid/upper 90s as our skies clear and winds pick up out of the south gusting to 35 mph.If Mayfest is on the agenda, remember the sunscreen and stay hydrated!There is a very small chance of an isolated storm developing along the dryline out west.If one does develop, it could become severe with large hail and damaging winds.Unlike our previous 90 degree days this year, this heat wave is sticking with us into next weekend.Several afternoons will be close to tying or setting a new high temperature record.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

There’s a definite chill on the air this morning but lunchtime again the temperatures will be delightful if you have a chance get out there and enjoy the outdoors because what’s looming next week, we’ll have you hitting the AC on high and keeping it indoors unless of course you got a pool. We’ll see temperatures get to mid 70s mid day and into the mid 80s at 4pm. On top off of 85 are warm to mild this evening at three at 7pm Seven to 9pm 11pm word 66. Another cool night look at this. We got temperatures in the mid to upper 50s so it won’t be quite as chilly as it is this morning but it’s gonna feel nice and then the temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s and x f couple of afternoons. But you notice once we get to Saturday, a warm front comes in and temperatures go from the upper 80s to the low to mid 90s heading into next week. And again, that’s just a taste of what’s to come as a possibility we can have a full blown heatwave next week. And temperatures in the upper 90s. Approaching 100 morning low is very comfortable mid 50s Then we’ll get in the low 60s heading into the weekend mid to upper 60s The rain chances do return come Friday, scattered showers and storms that’ll be our best chance we are under moderate drought conditions so any rain would be welcomed.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
UPI News

Warm, dry weather set to spread into Northeast

Much of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast have been gripped by a wet and chilly pattern in recent days as rounds of rainfall have swung through the area. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that a major shift is on the horizon as warm and dry weather is set to spread over the Northeast during the coming week.
ENVIRONMENT
B93

Record Heat is Possible Saturday: How Hot Will it Actually Feel?

Tomorrow is going to be hot! Meteorologists are forecasting a high temperature of 100 degrees, which if reached, will match the record from back in 2009. This is well above the average of 81 degrees that we normally see during this time of year. Add in the ongoing drought and we have a recipe for a scorching Summer ahead.
WEST, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

Warming trend this week

I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with the latest look at your forecast. We had a beautiful, but warm, weekend. And the week ahead of us, you can expect a little bit more of the same. Daytime highs today maxed out in the lower-to-mid 80s, with plenty of sunshine! Heading into...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Monday starts the week hot and humid

The week starts with heat and humidity, and the chance of rain returns later in the week. “Get ready for a hot, humid Monday. We stay dry today, but with humidity temperatures near 90 will feel like the upper 90s. Temperatures near 90 will flirt
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy