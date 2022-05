1. No. 20 - Devils at Edmonton - March 19, 2022. This goal was a thing of beauty, The Devils are battling in their zone against the Oilers to try to regain possession. Jonas Siegenthaler shoots a quick pass to Hamilton who gets it up to Hischier. The Devils captain sees Bratt can get a step on the defense and fires it to the Devils leading scorer. From there it's off to the races for Bratt who uses his speed to create a breakaway, looks like he's going one way and then sneaks it in on the left side of the goal. This goal tied the game at 1-1 in the opening five minutes of the game on the road against the Oilers.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO