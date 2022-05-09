ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Asian Pacific Community in Action | On Location with Vice Mayor Laura Pastor

Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona
 2 days ago

​May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and this On Location with Vice Mayor Laura Pastor takes us to the Asian Pacific Community in Action (APCA)​. Vice Mayor Pastor speaks with APCA's Executive Director Zeenat Hasan about this non-profit organization serving Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) and emerging communities in Arizona. The two discuss the important work APCA does in our community, how the organization navigated COVID-19, barriers in our health system and how APCA is working to bring equity and wellness to the community. Vice Mayor Pastor also presents a proclamation, signed by Mayor Kate Gallego, that May 2022 be Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Phoenix, Arizona. ​

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Gallego
The Associated Press

As diversity rises, US boards still disproportionately white

NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the push to get U.S. boardrooms to look more like companies’ customers and employees, advocates are finally seeing just how steep the task will be. Boards of directors at publicly traded U.S. companies are much more white and much less diverse than the overall population, often starkly so. Just 2.7% of directors at the start of the year were Hispanic, for example. That would need to soar to 18.5% to mirror the U.S. population.
BUSINESS
CBS Boston

It Happens Here: American Heritage Museum in Hudson offers interactive lessons in history of wars

HUDSON (CBS) – About 30 miles west of Boston there’s a museum dedicated to U.S. wars and what it was like to fight in them. However, at the American Heritage Museum in Hudson, the focus is not celebrating our conflicts but making sure we don’t repeat the mistakes of the past. They do that by telling the personal stories of the men and women who were on the front lines. The museum launched in 2019, starting at the Revolutionary War through today, using rare relics. President Rob Collings took us on an emotional tour through time, showing us a boat that landed on...
HUDSON, MA
The Daily Telegram

Adrian Board of Education approves amended Safe Return to In-Person Instruction plan

ADRIAN — Adrian Public Schools is expecting to receive another injection of federal pandemic relief funding. The state of Michigan, now that it has concrete numbers, has told school districts how much they can expect to receive through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and a third round of funding through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.
ADRIAN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian American#Mayor#Pacific Community#Racism#Apca#Native Hawaiian#Aa#Nhpi
Grist

Diversity, equity, and inclusion at Grist: 2021

Beginning last year, to complement the ongoing work toward nurturing a culture of diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice (DEIJ) at our organization, Grist’s CEO and the internal staff DEIJ working group committed to releasing annual figures on staff demographics. We also made a number of public commitments to tangible DEIJ priorities at Grist. We’re pleased to report back on those commitments below.
BUSINESS
Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona

115
Followers
519
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix is the capital and most populous city in Arizona, with 1,680,992 people (as of 2019

Comments / 0

Community Policy