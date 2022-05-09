Asian Pacific Community in Action | On Location with Vice Mayor Laura Pastor
May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and this On Location with Vice Mayor Laura Pastor takes us to the Asian Pacific Community in Action (APCA). Vice Mayor Pastor speaks with APCA's Executive Director Zeenat Hasan about this non-profit organization serving Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) and emerging communities in Arizona. The two discuss the important work APCA does in our community, how the organization navigated COVID-19, barriers in our health system and how APCA is working to bring equity and wellness to the community. Vice Mayor Pastor also presents a proclamation, signed by Mayor Kate Gallego, that May 2022 be Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Phoenix, Arizona.
Comments / 0