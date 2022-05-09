Asian Pacific Community in Action | On Location with Vice Mayor Laura Pastor

HUDSON (CBS) – About 30 miles west of Boston there’s a museum dedicated to U.S. wars and what it was like to fight in them. However, at the American Heritage Museum in Hudson, the focus is not celebrating our conflicts but making sure we don’t repeat the mistakes of the past. They do that by telling the personal stories of the men and women who were on the front lines. The museum launched in 2019, starting at the Revolutionary War through today, using rare relics. President Rob Collings took us on an emotional tour through time, showing us a boat that landed on...

HUDSON, MA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO