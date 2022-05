Nick Miller's grandfather bought this 1971 Chevy Suburban new. Nick's dad learned to drive on it, and then, when he was old enough to drive, it fell into Nick's hands. His first order of business when building the 1971 Chevy Suburban was getting the engine running, which wasn't too hard. Then came making the brakes work. With those tasks complete, he decided the behemoth needed bigger power. For that, he looked to the 8.1-liter V-8. With more torque at 800 rpm than a factory LS1 makes at any point in its rpm range, the big-block was well-suited for his needs.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO