Kentucky State

Rich Strike’s trainer on Kentucky Derby win: ‘He’s America’s horse’

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Reed, trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, joins TODAY to...

Rich Strike trainer addresses post-race biting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Churchill Downs outrider is facing some criticism for what happened after Rich Strike crossed the finish line at the 148th Kentucky Derby. Video from moments after the race shows Derby winner Rich Strike biting outrider Greg Blasi and his pony multiple times. Blasi physically responds in an attempt to control Rich Strike.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Meet The Designer Behind Kentucky Derby’s Best Hats

Ahead of the Kentucky Derby race, milliners in Louisville, where the storied event is held, are scrambling to finish hats for attendees to wear as they watch horses and jockeys compete on the track on Saturday. Not only is Christine Moore one of them but she is also Kentucky Derby’s featured milliner. “It’s a really busy time,” she confirms.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on Kentucky Derby day

A 4-year-old filly died at Santa Anita Park after being injured during a race Saturday, Kentucky Derby day, state horse racing officials confirmed.Speedcuber was injured during Saturday's seventh race and was vanned off. She was later euthanized.Speedcuber, owned by LNJ Foxwoods and trained by Richard Baltas, was running her third career race.Her death brought the race track's death toll since the beginning of the year to six.Track officials noted that the number of fatalities is a sharp dropoff from 2019 when 42 horses died at the facility.According to the CHRB, 16 horses died at the track in 2020, and 19 died last year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2022 Kentucky Derby sets betting record with $179M wagered on race

The 2022 Kentucky Derby took in the highest betting handle in the history of the Triple Crown race. According to ESPN, a record $179 million was wagered in the pari-mutuel pool on Saturday's Kentucky Derby -- a big 17 percent increase over the track's 2021 returns. The $179 million handle...
2022 Preakness Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who Kentucky Derby double makes picks

When Rich Strike crossed the line to win the 148th Kentucky Derby last Saturday, he became the second-biggest underdog in history to win the first leg of the Triple Crown at 80-1. The second leg, the Preakness Stakes 2022, is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. Previously claimed for just $30,000, Rich Strike's value grew enormously with his Kentucky Derby, win but another victory in a Triple Crown race could drive stud fees up even higher for one of the biggest surprises in horse racing history.
Scenes From the Kentucky Derby

There’s always plenty to look at at the Kentucky Derby. The annual event brings out fans of horseracing and big hats to Churchill Downs for a special day where peacocking is also an attention-grabbing sport. This year the winner, an 80-1 upset, stole all the headlines. A horse named...
