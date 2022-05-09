New Park Brings Residents of Los Angeles' Chinatown Together

Los Angeles parks are named for a variety of historical figures—some with more colorful lives than others. | Alex Millauer / Griffith Park, Los Angeles. Across the U.S., many parks are named after places or in honor of historical figures or accomplished individuals. This is certainly the case in Los Angeles. This article by Patt Morrison of the L.A. Times offers some interesting background and insights about parks like Griffith Park, Runyon Canyon Park, Vasquez Rocks, Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, Pershing Square, and a few others.
