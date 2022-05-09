ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New Park Brings Residents of Los Angeles' Chinatown Together

By clementkhlau
PLANetizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the 2016 Los Angeles Countywide Parks Needs Assessment, Chinatown is located in a study area with a high level of park need. The area only had 1.6 acres of parkland per...

www.planetizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Saurabh

These are the best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Despite having a bad reputation in some other significant areas, Los Angeles County has an excellent track record of vibrant food culture. The diverse population of the county has made it possible to have a good amount of delicious food in a way that would not cause stress on your monthly budget. When it comes to Chinese food, Los Angeles County has the most diversified and high-quality selection in the country.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
localemagazine.com

11 Places for Some Gosh Darn Peace and Quiet in LA

Spend a Day of Self-Care at These Serene Spots Around the City. Rush hour on the 405 got you feeling stressed? Maybe it’s the hustle and bustle of your day-to-day or the roaring sirens and city sounds at night? Sometimes LA can be strenuous on the spirit, but fortunately, there are plenty of places to escape the chaos and enjoy some quiet, quality time with yourself. From sound baths and float tanks to coffee shops and creative classes, here’s how to spend a serene and reflective day in Los Angeles. Peaceful Places Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

No more Rite Aid | Reporters file lawsuit | Actress sells EP home

In this issue: Rite Aid is closing for good. Two reporters sued the LAPD over last year's protests. Actress/model Emily Ratajkowski is selling her mid-century home. If you value the EP Weekly's roundup of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers. And check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA’s Giant Pancake Destination the Griddle Reopens on Sunset After Two Years

The most famous breakfast restaurant in Los Angeles is returning to its Sunset Boulevard home on Saturday, May 14. The Griddle, known for its long morning lines and its car tire-sized pancakes, is reopening at 7916 Sunset this week after operating as an itinerant brunch option for much of the past two years. Now the restaurant is back at its cozy corner, ready to serve customers from the big booths and wide tables inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinatown#Neighborhood Park#Landscape Architecture#Yale University#Design#Countywide#Ahbe Mig
palisadesnews.com

Popular Palisades Restaurant Turns 50

A popular Pacific Palisades restaurant turned 50 this year. Gladstone’s Malibu, the venerable staple beachside restaurant, announced their celebration of 50 years in business on their Instagram page on March 26. The restaurant has been in business since 1972. The post said, “Gladstones is celebrating 50 YEARS !!! Join...
MALIBU, CA
Deadline

One Region Of California Emerges As State’s Covid Hotspot: “We’ve Got A Lot Of Virus Circulating Now. And It’s On Its Way Up”

Click here to read the full article. “We’ve got a lot of virus circulating now. And it’s on its way up,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody at a press briefing earlier this week. While case numbers are going up across the state, one region’s transmission levels are much higher than the rest: The Bay Area. The CDC’s color-coded “County Tracker” tool indicates that, while the rest of the state is at the green or “Low” level of transmission, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Marin, San Mateo and San Francisco Counties have all moved into the yellow, or “Medium”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pictures: New Waterfront Amphitheater in San Pedro Planned for 2024

New pictures of San Pedro venue that's expected to be done by the end of 2024 were released, showing a unique waterfront amphitheater complete with restaurants and a brewery. The 6,200 seat amphitheater is part of a much bigger project, totaling $250 million. The first phase of the project –...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
westsidetoday.com

Erewhon Market Coming to Culver City

14,258 square-foot store planned for the Culver Steps. High-end grocery store Erewhon Market is coming to Culver City. As reported by the Real Deal, the company will open a 14,258 square-foot store at the Culver Steps (9300 Culver Boulevard). The market is expected to open in the middle of this...
CULVER CITY, CA
Cheddar News

Why LA Destroyed Its World Class Transit System

Here’s a sentence that makes you think: Los Angeles used to have one of the best mass transit systems in the world. But today, the city of Angels is known for its terrible traffic and poor public transit. In the early 20th century, LA relied on streetcars: trolleys with stops throughout Southern California. But in 1961 the last passenger streetcar took its final ride. Why? Well a popular conspiracy theory blames GM. But is that true? Cheddar explains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bloomberg

A Sleepy California City Gets the Elon Musk Makeover

Tim Berry was working as an engineer at Space Exploration Technologies Corp. earlier this year when he started looking for a new job. He found one less than a mile from his old employer’s front door. Berry is in Hawthorne, California, a largely working-class city of 88,000 that’s about...
HAWTHORNE, CA
PLANetizen

Can Portland Have its Climate Goals and Expand its Highways Too?

Nadja Popovich and Brad Plumer in April wrote a feature-length, graphics- and image-laden article for the New York Times about Portland’s transportation planning agenda, posing a dilemma that could be repeated all over the country, but with special significance in Portland, a city known for innovative and climate-friendly approaches to land use and transportation planning.
PORTLAND, OR
PLANetizen

What's in a Park Name?

Los Angeles parks are named for a variety of historical figures—some with more colorful lives than others. | Alex Millauer / Griffith Park, Los Angeles. Across the U.S., many parks are named after places or in honor of historical figures or accomplished individuals. This is certainly the case in Los Angeles. This article by Patt Morrison of the L.A. Times offers some interesting background and insights about parks like Griffith Park, Runyon Canyon Park, Vasquez Rocks, Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, Pershing Square, and a few others.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy