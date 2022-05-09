See how many historic sites in Wyoming are at risk of flooding

There's only been one EF4 tornado in Wyoming history and it happened in the summer of 1987. It was a rare monster high-altitude tornado that carved a path of damage from the Teton Wilderness through Yellowstone National Park. I was not aware of this mammoth twister until I saw a...
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Wednesday. As of Wednesday morning, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the area where the storms are considered to be a possibility. The main hazards of the storms will...
TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) - Thousands of people told to flee the largest wildfire burning in the United States have chosen to stay and defend generational homes in the mountains of northern New Mexico, even as some run out of food and water, officials said. In Mora County, population 4,500, around...
Up to a foot of snow and winds of up to 40 miles per hour are possible in the Snowy Range and Sierra Madre mountains tonight, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website:. A Winter Weather Advisory is in...
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. WYDOT says it could be four to six hours before eastbound I-80 from Laramie to Cheyenne reopens. ORIGINAL STORY:. A crash has closed eastbound Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne, according to the Wyoming Department...
This week, the Oregon Department of Fish and Game voted to enact emergency measures to close three controlled deer hunts around the state, losing nearly 1,000 deer tags. The decision comes amid a growing number of resolutions by state wildlife agencies to reduce tag numbers due to concerns with drought, habitat loss, and disease.
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Cheyenne is approaching its typical last freeze date, after which gardeners can start to consider planting freeze-sensitive crops. Laramie gardeners will have to wait a while though, if this year is typical. The average last freeze date for Cheyenne over the...
If I were you, I wouldn't change any summer plans because of this. But, you deserve to know that there's a "time traveler" who is now predicting a massive Midwest earthquake this July. Before I add any backstory, this video was shared on TikTok this week allegedly from a leaked...
GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK — Two of the beloved, embattled grizzly bear cubs took the lead, pushing down through the still-snowy flank of Signal Mountain ahead of their famous mother, grizzly bear 399. The grizzlies — five, in all — poked through the timber at 8:42 a.m., ambling across...
Don't waste that water kids. Turn the faucet off. Near Afton, Wyoming there is a river that turns on and off every 15 minutes or so. A true natural intermittent spring. You can see a video of how this works below. This Intermittent Spring, or Periodic Spring, is located in...
I literally found this place by accident. You'll see it in the video below. While exploring a back highway that is barely on the map, I passed a sign to a publicly owned campground. Curious, I pulled in to find only six small camp sites, each nestled along a beautiful winding creek.
After a lengthy legal battle, a rancher in northwestern Wyoming received nearly $300,000 less than what he'd asked for in compensation after losing numerous calves to grizzly kills and roughly $200,000 less than what an arbitrator awarded him. Josh Longwell operates a large cattle and sheep ranch in the Owl...
JACKSON – A 42-year-old Colorado man was working for BMZ Roofing, a Colorado Springs-based company, when he fell 60 feet from a roof April 27 while working on the Cody House in Teton Village. Ricardo Miranda Hernandez was killed instantly.
The roofer’s death highlights Wyoming’s alarming rate of workplace fatalities, the worst in the nation in 2020.
Hernandez was working as a subcontractor for MD Roofing, also based in Colorado...
Comments / 0