Small business owners need capital now more than ever. Here's a vision for getting the funding these owners need to succeed. The biggest surprise about founding my own company was how much time I spent and continue to spend focusing on cash flow. A good idea was a start, sure, but the hustle really began once I realized the price tag of building a prototype, hiring the best people, and giving them the tools they need to succeed. My co-founder and I aren't shy about how we maxed out our credit cards in the early stages of Hello Alice; it's simply what it took to keep the lights on until we landed a life-changing SBIR grant that allowed us to build the foundation of what's today a Series B venture-backed company.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO