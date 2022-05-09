ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Case Against Former Marshfield Clerk of Courts to Move Forward

By Mike Leischner
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — Former Marshfield City Clerk Susan Carlson was in court on Monday where Wood County Judge Nicholas Brazeau Jr. determined there is probable cause and moved the case forward to arraignment. Court records show funds went missing from 2015...

wdez.com

