As if the London renting market wasn’t depressing enough, we bring you the news that a tiny parking space next to luxury Knightsbridge department store Harrods has gone on the market for £85,000. Yes, you did read that correctly: for just £85,000, you can get your hands on a parking space so small that you probably can’t get out of your car of it once it’s in it.

