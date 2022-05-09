ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, OH

Sheriff announces May traffic blitz

By Fulton County Expositor
 2 days ago

Sheriff Roy E. Miller has announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a Traffic Enforcement Blitz. This Blitz will run from May 8-21. Deputies will be working various hours and locations...

