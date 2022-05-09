ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Scoop has 5 B1G coaches on Top 25 highest paid O-line coaches list

By Grant Bricker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball Scoop released its list of the Top 25 highest paid offensive line coaches in college football on Monday. The B1G had 5 OL coaches make the list. Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Illinois all had...

PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
ORLANDO, FL
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Former Ohio State wide receiver Sam Wiglusz announced his transfer to Ohio. On Wednesday, the fifth-year senior and Ohio native shared his decision to stay close to home on Twitter. "Forever grateful for my time at Ohio State," Wiglusz wrote. "The things I’ve learned, experiences I’ve had, and people I’ve...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An Arkansas coaching legend is calling it a career

Andy Jackson has been coaching in the SEC for almost 40 years. Or, in other words, about twice as long as many of his players have been alive. The Arkansas men’s tennis head coach will retire on June 30. Jackson, an SEC lifer, practically, led the Razorbacks program for the last nine seasons. Before that, he ran the programs at Mississippi State and Florida. He was a graduate of Kentucky, as well. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such a tremendous program,” Jackson said. “I wish continued success to our student-athletes and all those affiliated with the Razorback Tennis program.” Jackson’s last on-court duty will be coaching senior Alex Reco in the NCAA Tournament from May 23-28. Arkansas, as a team, made the NCAA Tournament during three of Jackson’s seasons: 2016, 2017 and 2021. In his career, he was 615-353 with 25 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said a search for Jackson’s replacement will begin immediately.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Jordan Louie Shocked by Arkansas Offer

FAYETTEVILLE — Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek Class of 2023 running back Jordan Louie was offered by Arkansas on May 2 and that left him very excited. Louie, 6-0, 210, played at Cottondale (Ala.) Paul W. Bryant prior to moving to Georgia. Arkansas is his first SEC offer. “Well, it kind...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
