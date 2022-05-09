Golf scramble to benefit Sara’s Garden

After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alabaster/Pelham Rotary Club is celebrating the return of its annual golf tournament fundraiser. This year’s event will be held at Ballantrae Golf Club in Pelham on Monday, May 23. There will be a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Lunch and dinner will be provided before and after play, respectively, so golfers are encouraged to arrive early and stick around afterwards. There will also be several door and cash prizes participants have the chance to win throughout the tournament.

ALABASTER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO