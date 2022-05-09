FA WSL Recap: Everton Women 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

For the first time in quite a while, the Toffees go into a match as favourites, even more unusual in that Frank Lampard’s team are the visitors tonight at Vicarage Road and their record as the away team over the season is dreadful. This is mitigated by the fact that the Blues are coming off their first road victory since August, a 2-1 win over Leicester City on Sunday and the opponents are Watford, who were officially relegated at the weekend. Everton have hit form over the last month and those efforts have pulled the club clear of the relegation zone. This run has been built on a gritty, disciplined approach, rather than playing teams off the park and certainly Lampard will have ensured his players retain focus for tonight’s game, as any easing off - even against weaker opposition - could prove disastrous. Here, we take a look at Roy Hodgson’s Watford in a little detail.

