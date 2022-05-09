ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FA WSL Recap: Everton Women 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

By Ian Decker
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter officially signing for Everton on July 10, Sweden defender Nathalie Björn had to wait 302 days to score her first goal in blue; it came in the first minute of the first-half stoppage time in a 1-1 away draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon....

royalbluemersey.sbnation.com

#Wsl#Hove#Everton Women#Brighton Hove Albion#Swedish#Blue
