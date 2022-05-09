Amazon donates $1M in STEM education collaboration with Seattle’s Pacific Science Center

Rare Waterfront Residence With 120 Feet of Walk-Out Beachfront & a Four-Season, Private Dock. This incredibly rare waterfront estate is one of only four waterfront residences within the nine-home enclave known as The Reed Estate. The magnificent 8,000-plus-square-foot residence is sited on just over an acre, with more than 120 feet of walk-out beachfront and a four-season private dock. A collaboration between owner and designer has created an effortless, single-level indoor/outdoor living experience. French doors from nearly every room lead to an expansive limestone terrace overlooking the rose garden, specimen trees, and level lawn. The pool and spa are secluded and surrounded by tall trees while retaining views of the garden and the lake.

