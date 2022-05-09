ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Amazon donates $1M in STEM education collaboration with Seattle’s Pacific Science Center

By Kurt Schlosser
geekwire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle’s Pacific Science Center is teaming with the Amazon Future Engineer program to deliver more science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) interactive education programming to students from underserved and historically...

www.geekwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
geekwire.com

Annual Gala

The Chamber’s Annual Gala is Bellevue’s social event of the year! Join hundreds of your fellow Eastside civic and business leaders as we celebrate Bellevue’s ascension as a technological, cultural, and economic powerhouse. This year’s program: Tech, Tech, Boom! Sponsored by Bellevue-headquartered T-Mobile, the must-attend event features music, networking, silent and live auction items, and remarks by T-Mobile’s Chief Marketing Officer Mike Katz.
BELLEVUE, WA
geekwire.com

Jonathan Burstein, 1976-2022: Engineer, investor and entrepreneur was a natural problem-solver

Jonathan Burstein, who co-founded voice technology startup Jargon and made a lasting impact at Seattle-area tech companies including Microsoft, Amazon, Zillow and Remitly, was an intuitive and empathetic engineer, angel investor and entrepreneur with a knack for generating creative solutions to problems. Friends, family and colleagues reflected on Burstein’s legacy...
SEATTLE, WA
geekwire.com

‘Incredible impact’: This researcher is bolstering STEM students and inspiring university DEI efforts

Dr. Tam’ra-Kay Francis was feeling a little nervous. The confession was a surprise given all she has accomplished. Francis, who goes by TK, has a masters degree in chemistry for research on nanowires and a Ph.D. in science education. Four years ago she became a post doctoral research associate in the University of Washington’s Department of Chemistry — and one of only a handful of Black post docs at the UW.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Education
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
City
Pacific, WA
Seattle, WA
Business
geekwire.com

Netlify Seattle Roadshow

Join us at SPIN social club on Tuesday, May 17, 4-6 pm to connect with fellow developers, partners, and the Netlify team to learn how the modern web is evolving—followed by ping pong, happy hour, and socializing!. In bite-sized portions, you’ll…. – Learn what edge functions are, and...
SEATTLE, WA
geekwire.com

Bill Gates helps open new vaccine manufacturing facility in Seattle area

Bill Gates helped cut the ribbon Monday afternoon at a new Seattle-area manufacturing facility for vaccines built by Inventprise, a biotech company supported with funds from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Tucked in the fields and wineries of Seattle suburb Woodinville, Wash., the new 70,000-square foot facility will produce...
SEATTLE, WA
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Former Microsoft CVP Rish Tandon lands at Meta; Accolade hires HR exec; more

— Rish Tandon, former corporate vice president at Microsoft, joined Meta as vice president of engineering for remote presence. Tandon, based in Seattle, joined Microsoft in 2017 and was the worldwide engineering leader for Microsoft Teams. He also worked at Amazon for more than five years, leading engineering for Amazon’s mobile app, and spent less than a year as chief technology officer at medical care startup Heal.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Science Center#Stem Education#Charity#Amazon Future Engineer#Pacsci
geekwire.com

Just Listed: Reed Estate Waterfront Residence

Rare Waterfront Residence With 120 Feet of Walk-Out Beachfront & a Four-Season, Private Dock. This incredibly rare waterfront estate is one of only four waterfront residences within the nine-home enclave known as The Reed Estate. The magnificent 8,000-plus-square-foot residence is sited on just over an acre, with more than 120 feet of walk-out beachfront and a four-season private dock. A collaboration between owner and designer has created an effortless, single-level indoor/outdoor living experience. French doors from nearly every room lead to an expansive limestone terrace overlooking the rose garden, specimen trees, and level lawn. The pool and spa are secluded and surrounded by tall trees while retaining views of the garden and the lake.
SEATTLE, WA
geekwire.com

Just Listed: 2-Bedroom Carriage House in Crofton Springs

1825 NE Kincaid Walk Unit #R-22, Issaquah, Washington 98029. Rare opportunity to own a carriage house in Crofton Springs, set above the meandering Kincaid Walk with outlooks to charming bungalows and extensive gardens. Light and bright, this home has windows facing north, south, east, and west. The craftsman-style exterior is married to a modern interior, with second story living all on one floor. Flexible interior living space with traditional inglenooks that can function as flex spaces of a den, dining room, and living room. Recently updated interior paint, counters, sinks, and professional-grade appliances. Nine-foot ceilings in the living room and dining area, along with cherry flooring. Newer ductless AC and heat pump plus a tankless water heater. Single-car garage with storage and charging station capable plus two more storage areas.
ISSAQUAH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy