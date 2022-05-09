Amazon donates $1M in STEM education collaboration with Seattle’s Pacific Science Center

1825 NE Kincaid Walk Unit #R-22, Issaquah, Washington 98029. Rare opportunity to own a carriage house in Crofton Springs, set above the meandering Kincaid Walk with outlooks to charming bungalows and extensive gardens. Light and bright, this home has windows facing north, south, east, and west. The craftsman-style exterior is married to a modern interior, with second story living all on one floor. Flexible interior living space with traditional inglenooks that can function as flex spaces of a den, dining room, and living room. Recently updated interior paint, counters, sinks, and professional-grade appliances. Nine-foot ceilings in the living room and dining area, along with cherry flooring. Newer ductless AC and heat pump plus a tankless water heater. Single-car garage with storage and charging station capable plus two more storage areas.
