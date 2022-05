What's old is new again at Google I/O 2022. Google I/O 2022 had some exciting announcements. We saw details on the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7, the long-anticipated Pixel Watch, and even a Pixel Tablet coming in 2023. However, buried among the intriguing reveals were a handful of mundane updates about tech and services that have existed for years. We’re not sure entirely why there was so much talk about old stuff, but we’re going to take a look at some of it now.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 HOUR AGO