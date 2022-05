Band’s debut hits digital platforms with bonus content. As Everclear prepare to kick off their 30th Anniversary Tour next month, the acclaimed ‘90s alternative rock band led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis has officially announced the details for the reissue release of their 1993 full-length debut album, World Of Noise. Due out Friday, June 10th, the World Of Noise – 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will mark the first time the currently out-of-print album will be available on all digital music streaming platforms. The fully remastered edition features all 12 original tracks plus six bonus songs including the previously unreleased “Drunk Again” and an unreleased remix of “Nervous & Weird.” World Of Noise – 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will also be available on vinyl later this year.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 9 HOURS AGO