As you age, your body goes through many changes. Because of shifts in hormones you may notice differences in your skin and hair texture, your energy levels, and even your muscle tone. This can be frustrating, as a loss in muscle tone can negatively impact your physical performance. “Sarcopenia is the general term for age-related loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength. Most of the literature suggests that after age 30, inactive individuals can lose 3-5% of muscle mass every ten years,” says Aimee Nicotera, a health and fitness coach, “Typically, sarcopenia is related to increased inactivity, decreased levels of hormones involved in muscle growth, maintenance and repair, and often, poor nutrition.”

