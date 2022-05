JONESBOROUGH — It doesn’t matter what the most direct route from point A to point B is, what matters is Dobyns-Bennett found a way to get there. The Lady Indians, who suffered nine losses of one or two runs this season, earned their biggest win to date with a 7-2 win over David Crockett in the losers’ bracket final of the District 1-4A softball tournament.

