ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Police identify pedestrian killed in central El Paso collision

By Kate Bieri
KVIA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (05/09): El Paso police have identified the pedestrian killed in a crash in central El Paso as 38-year-old Christopher Kory Mozingo. Police say Mozingo was crossing the road at an intersection at an...

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA

El Paso man arrested for injuring 3-year-old chihuahua

EL PASO, Texas -- Police officials say 29-year-old Anthony Leonard Moore was arrested after a video depicted Moore picking up a 3-year-old Chihuahua by the collar and striking her on the side of her body as she yelped in pain. The incident happened on the 100 block of S. Resler.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Fire in west El Paso near I-10

UPDATE: 10:12 AM -- El Paso fire officials say the fire a gas line caught fire after it was damaged. There was a tractor-trailer involved. The call came in at 9:26 a.m. EL PASO, Texas – A fire was reported near I-10 and Northern Pass Drive in West El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Detectives investigate discovery of body in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the discovery of a body downtown. Police were called out to El Paso Street and Father Rahm just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they discovered a body. Police...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KVIA

Search continues for Texas inmate who escaped prison bus

CENTERVILLE, Texas (AP) — The search continues for a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus after stabbing the driver. Gonzalo Lopez escaped custody Thursday. Officials say 16 prisoners were aboard the bus, but no one else escaped. The bus driver’s injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says a $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Lopez’s capture. Lopez was convicted in 2006 of killing a man along the Texas-Mexico border. The inmate escaped in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston. Classes were canceled Friday in the nearby Centerville Independent School District as a precaution.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

Deputy dies after crashing into semitrailer in Houston area

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy died in a crash Wednesday after his vehicle clipped the back of a semitrailer parked on the shoulder of a Houston-area highway. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Robert Adam Howard, a 27-year-old Harris County sheriff’s deputy, was getting ready to begin an operation when he hit the semitrailer. Gonzalez says, “Our hearts are broken.” A second Harris County sheriff’s office deputy who was riding a motorcycle was injured while escorting Howard to the hospital, but Gonzalez said that deputy was expected to be OK.
HOUSTON, TX
KVIA

Court documents reveal Wells Fargo robber made off with about $1,900

EL PASO, Texas – The man accused of robbing the downtown Wells Fargo Bank on April 18 made off with approximately $1,900, according to documents obtained by ABC-7. Investigators say a tip on April 20 from United Bank of El Paso officials indicated a black male had been seen entering the bank there on April 18 at 1:06 pm. Officials say the man walked into the bank, looked around the lobby, and then walked out. As he was leaving, investigators say he pushed the wrong side of the revolving glass door with his bare hand.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Octavia#Traffic Accident
KVIA

Man’s rampage, dog-tossing tirade at Chucky’s convenience store caught on camera

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A disturbing video shows a man's rampage at a Chucky's convenience store in Dona Ana County. The man walks into the store, assaults the clerk, and then vandalizes the store. The video later shows the man outside approaching a car. He opens the door, reaches in, grabs a dog and throws it to the asphalt. That moment happens at the 3:28 mark in the video attached to this story.
DONA ANA COUNTY, NM
KVIA

Rehabilitated dolphin leaves quarantine at Florida facility

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A rescued juvenile bottlenose dolphin flown from Texas to a Florida Keys research center seven weeks ago has been moved to the facility’s primary dolphin lagoon. Thursday’s transfer marks the male marine mammal’s final integration into a “forever family” of other permanent dolphin residents. Ranger convalesced in a medical quarantine pool specially designed to increase his eating and weight, while strengthening both his immune system and his bond with human caregivers. He was rescued a year ago after being discovered stranded in waters around Goose Island State Park in Texas. When found, he suffered from an underlying respiratory infection and dehydration following his mother’s death.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

Lawn-services app launched in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- GreenPal offers its clients an easy way to find different services for their lawns in a more effective and reliable manner. "GreenPal has been described as 'Uber' for lawn care," said the company's founder, Gene Caballero, "it's the easiest way for homeowners to find, schedule, and pay the lawn guy."
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KVIA

El Paso deadline approaches to appeal property tax appraisal

EL PASO, Texas -- The deadline to appeal your home's property tax appraisal is in just three days. The May 16 deadline approaches for many homeowners who saw their property values rise. You can appeal at the El Paso Central Appraisal District in person, but a protest can also be...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Massive New Mexico wildfire grows, but Taos safe for now

More people in northern New Mexico are being warned they might have to flee as the largest wildfire burning in the United States heads toward mountain resort towns. Fire officials said at a briefing Wednesday night that the fastest moving flames were heading further northeast, away from the area’s biggest population center in Taos. But evacuations continued to expand southeast of there and officials warned another windy day was forecast Thursday before weather conditions are expected to improve. In Southern California, a wildfire erupted Wednesday in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel and burned more than 20 homes, many of them multimillion-dollar mansions. No injuries were reported.
ENVIRONMENT
KVIA

StormTRACK Weather: Warm and calm winds this afternoon

El Paso, Texas- The mercury continues to rise this Friday the 13th. The good news is, that we are trading windy weather for hot temps. Relatively good news if you suffer from allergies. Afternoon highs will top off in the lower 90s for many areas across the Borderland. An abundance...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Film producers defend safety in Alec Baldwin shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A film production company is contesting sanctions by New Mexico officials for alleged workplace safety violations on the set of “Rust,” where actor and producer Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer in October. In a filing made public Wednesday, Rust Movie Productions is challenging a $137,000 fine against the company by state occupational safety regulators who say production managers failed to follow standard industry protocols for firearms safety. Rust Movie Productions says misfires prior to the fatal shooting did not violate safety protocols and corrective action was taken. In October 2021, Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during setup for filming when the firearm discharged.
MOVIES
KVIA

High school baseball & softball playoffs: Thursday scores

EL PASO, Texas - Eight teams from the El Paso area will be looking to punch their ticket to the next round of the state high school baseball playoffs. While in softball, only one team from El Paso, the Americas Trail Blazers, remain in the playoffs. The scores below are...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

UTEP to celebrate its largest graduating class this weekend

EL PASO, Texas -- It's been a difficult time for the Class of 2022. Many of them spent the majority of their college career dealing with the pandemic, but now they're get their degrees. UTEP will be celebrating its largest commencement class -- 3,126 students will be walking across the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

New requirement for graduating Texas seniors

EL PASO, Texas – Seniors who are graduating this year must complete a new requirement adopted by the Texas Education Agency. The requirement first came up in 2019 following the 86th Texas Legislature. Those graduating must complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), a Texas Application for...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy